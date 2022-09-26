NFL Parlays for Week 4: Potential NFL Parlay Odds & Payouts

Few things bring as much joy and uncertainty as betting on the NFL. Teams adjust game planning week-to-week, the full extent of injuries is rarely known, and there’s a seemingly neverending way of quantifying a team’s success and failures. Still, there are plenty of angles to take, and we’re assessing the best bets to make in our weekly NFL parlay breakdown.

Road Dogs Barking

Bets: Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks +6.5, Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals +1.5

Odds: +264

Payout: $364.46 on $100 bet

Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers got off the schneid this past weekend, knocking off the New Orleans Saints 22-14. Still, they looked unimpressive in getting there. Mayfield completed less than 50.0% of his passes, and they were outgained 426 yards to 293, with -0.86 net yards per play. Conversely, the Arizona Cardinals’ stock took a hit with a home loss to the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams. The Cards outgained the Rams on Sunday and will have no problem moving the ball against the Panthers. Plus-money on Arizona won’t last long, and now is the time to buy.

In another shocking turn of events, the Detroit Lions shot themselves in the foot late against the Minnesota Vikings. For the past two years, we’ve seen more disappointing finishes from the Lions than practically every other team combined. That’s unlikely to change against a Seattle Seahawks team that outgained the Atlanta Falcons, putting up their best offensive performance of the season. Detroit might walk away with the win, but covering 6.5 seems too big of an ask.

Low Scoring Games

Bets: Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans Under 43.5, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Jets Under 41.5

Odds: +264

Payout: $364.46 on $100 bet

Low-scoring games have been a prominent theme early this season. Ahead of Monday Night Football, nine more games stayed under the total in Week 4, with an average scoring margin of 40.7 points per game. The Pittsburgh Steelers were on the wrong end of a bad when their Thursday Night Football contest inched over the total as time expired. Otherwise, they were on track for their third straight under, a trend we expect to continue against the ineffective New York Jets in Week 4.

Points will also be at a premium when the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans renew acquaintances at Lucas Oil Stadium. Both teams rank in the league’s bottom half in total offense, with less impressive scoring offenses. Through three weeks, the Titans have mustered just 17.0 points per game, ranking 22nd in the NFL, still dwarfing the Colts’ second-worst 13.3 points per game. That will make it hard for this one to get over the total.

Plus-Money Home Teams

Bets: Atlanta Falcons +125 vs. Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens +140 vs. Buffalo Bills

Odds: +440

Payout: $540.00 on $100 bet

Once again, Lamar Jackson is proving there’s not much he can’t do. The fifth-year signal caller is an early contender for MVP and lifted the Baltimore Orioles to a couple of signature wins. He’ll have a chance to bolster his status against the Buffalo Bills, who will be playing their third road game over the past four weeks.

Schedule makers did the Atlanta Falcons a favor by stacking them against the Seattle Seahawks and Cleveland Browns in consecutive wins. After a momentum-building effort against the Seahawks on the road, they return home against an underwhelming Browns squad. Atlanta’s offense has been efficient, with Marcus Mariota under center. Their defense should find a way to limit Jacoby Brissett and the two-headed running back monster Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Two wins this early in the season would be an overachievement relative to pre-season expectations, setting the stage for a disappointing conclusion to the year.