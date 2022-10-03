NFL Parlays for Week 5: Potential NFL Parlay Odds & Payouts

Few things bring as much joy and uncertainty as betting on the NFL. Teams adjust game planning week-to-week, the full extent of injuries is rarely known, and there’s a seemingly neverending way of quantifying a team’s success and failures. Still, there are plenty of angles to take, and we’re assessing the best bets to make in our weekly NFL parlay breakdown.

Revenge of the Overs

Bets: Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Over 48.5, Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Over 47.5

Odds: +264

Payout: $364.46 on $100 bet

We started to see some regulation on the totals in Week 4, with eight games going over the number and Monday Night Football still undecided. We’re expecting more momentum on overs in Week 5 and are highlighting two contests that could see an abundance of points.

The Baltimore Ravens contained the Buffalo Bills for most of Sunday’s 23-20 loss, but that has been the exception this season and not the rule. Entering Week 4, the Ravens had given up more yards than any other squad, making them natural regression candidates against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals’ offense is gaining steam, and we’ve seen the Ravens score in bunches throughout the season. That could send this contest over sooner rather than later.

Kenny Pickett stepped onto the field Sunday against the New York Jets, immediately upgrading the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense. However, we’re seeing the defense struggle without T.J. Watt anchoring the front seven. Pittsburgh couldn’t stop the New York Jets or Cleveland Browns, leaving them no chance of containing the Buffalo Bills. With Pickett under center, we should see increased scoring efficiency and a game that goes over the 46.5 total.

Touchdown Underdogs

Bets: Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears +7, Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants +7.5

Odds: +264

Payout: $364.46 on $100 bet

Perennially, the Minnesota Vikings underwhelm. The Vikings got lucky in London, needing a double-doink to keep the last-second field goal attempt from Wil Lutz from sending them to their second loss of the season. Similarly, they needed a 14-point fourth quarter in Week 3 to get past the Detroit Lions. They have a porous defense, and year after year, Kirk Cousins does just enough to get by as a starter. Although the Chicago Bears haven’t looked good either, their defense has kept things close week in and week out. These teams deserve each other, and a full touchdown is too much.

Similarly, the Green Bay Packers’ offseason decisions are sinking the team. The Packers have a mediocre offense, but their missed opportunities every week have yet to come back to haunt Aaron Rodgers and company. That’s not conducive to covering the +7.5 spread against the upstart New York Giants. Saquon Barkley is finally living up to his billing and should help the Giants keep things close, if not win outright.

Underdog Parlay

Bets: Cleveland Browns +135 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets +125 vs. Miami Dolphins

Odds: +428

Payout: $528.75 on $100 bet

The Los Angeles Chargers have had some demanding travel arrangements early this season. The AFC West contenders will be playing their third road game in four weeks, traveling for the dreaded early start as a west coast team. More notably, the Chargers haven’t been effective to start the season, getting trounced by the Jacksonville Jaguars and making the Houston Texans look better than they are. The Cleveland Browns’ defensive line was in shambles against the Atlanta Falcons but should be in better shape against the Chargers. Cleveland has surprised a few opponents this season, and the Chargers aren’t in a team-friendly spot.

The Miami Dolphins will have to overcome the loss of Tua Tagovailoa, but there is more at play ahead of their AFC East showdown against the Jets. The Dolphins’ defensive metrics are still due for correction, as their points against don’t accurately reflect the yards they are hemorrhaging. Zach Wilson looked good in his season debut, and the Jets’ defense is proving adequate. Bottling up a backup quarterback could be the advantage they need to get to 3-2 early this season.