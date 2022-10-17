NFL Parlays for Week 7: Potential NFL Parlay Odds & Payouts

Few things bring as much joy and uncertainty as betting on the NFL. Teams adjust game planning week-to-week, the full extent of injuries is rarely known, and there’s a seemingly neverending way of quantifying a team’s success and failures. Still, there are plenty of angles to take, and we’re assessing the best bets to make in our weekly NFL parlay breakdown.

Prime Time Unders

Bets: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Miami Dolphins under 44.5, Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots under 39.5

Odds: +264

Payout: $364.46 on $100 bet

Schedule makers must think we deserve some punishment for the Week 7 prime-time games. The Arizona Cardinals host the New Orleans Saints in what could be an entertaining affair, but defense will be a priority on Sunday and Monday Night Football.

On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers travel to take on the Miami Dolphins. The Steelers D hasn’t lived up to its reputation to start the season, ranking 29th in yards allowed. Still, they saw an improved effort against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, limiting Tom Brady and company to 304 total yards. That’s akin to what we saw from the Dolphins against the Minnesota Vikings, with Miami allowing an impressive 234 yards. Neither offense has looked good over the past couple of weeks, and this one could be a battle of field position.

The New England Patriots look to make it three straight wins against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. Injuries to Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer have forced Bill Belichick to prioritize defense, as the team insulates their rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe. It’s paying dividends through the last couple of games, with New England allowing just 15 points across the two outings and an average of 320.0 yards per game. The Bears also play by defense-first rules, and the 39.5 total clearly indicates what BetMGM expects from this contest. We’re still taking the under.

Home Teams Worth Backing

Bets: Green Bay Packers vs. Washington Commanders +5.5, Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans -2.5

Odds: +264

Payout: $349.69 on $100 bet

Who would have thought that pairing an all-time great quarterback with underwhelming wide receivers wouldn’t yield game-changing results? That’s the reality facing the Green Bay Packers after a humbling loss to the New York Jets at Lambeau Field in Week 6. The Packers put up just 278 yards on offense, dropping their season-long average to 348.7. Worse, the team can’t figure things out on the road, where they’re averaging just 318.0 yards per game through two road games, not including the 301 yards they put up in London. Washington’s ineffective scoring doesn’t match their average yardage, implying they are progression candidates. It may not help them win, but it should help them keep things closer than 5.5 points.

The Indianapolis Colts have negative net yards per play in consecutive games, dropping their season-long average to -0.12. Their metrics are incompatible with a 3-2-1 record, and we could see regression from them over the coming games. Conversely, the Tennessee Titans are coming off a bye week on a three-game winning streak and will be ready for their AFC South rivals. This line will likely shift towards the home team, meaning now is the time to buy.

Knock Out Underdog Parlay

Bets: New York Jets +135 vs. Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks +240 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers +135

Odds: +1877

Payout: $1,877.65 on $100 bet

We’re taking a stance on three underdogs in Week 7 for a massive payout, parlaying the New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks, and San Francisco 49ers at their current price results in a $1,877.65 payout on a $100 wager. After a season-opening loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the Jets have won three of their past four. Zach Wilson is developing into the quarterback they thought they would be, leading the Jets to 24 or more points in all four victories.

Similarly, Geno Smith is proving he’s a capable NFL quarterback, setting the benchmark with his 73.9% completion percentage and 8.0 yards per pass attempt. Granted, the Los Angeles Chargers have one of the most efficient offenses in the league, but there are cracks in their defense, giving up the ninth-most yards per game. A short week to prepare after Monday Night Football could be the advantage the Seahawks need to claim their third victory in four weeks.

Week 7’s encounter against the Niners is a classic flat spot for the Chiefs. Kansas City is fresh off Sunday’s disappointing loss to the Buffalo Bills, with a bye week ahead of the inter-conference matchup against the 49ers. San Fran is well traveled, playing three of their past four on the road, and will be settling into playing five of their next seven at home. The Niners have outgained their opponents in all five games this year and are a perfect 2-0 straight up and against the spread at home.