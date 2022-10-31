NFL Parlays for Week 9: Potential NFL Parlay Odds & Payouts

Few things bring as much joy and uncertainty as betting on the NFL. Teams adjust game planning week-to-week, the full extent of injuries is rarely known, and there’s a seemingly neverending way of quantifying a team’s success and failures. Still, there are plenty of angles to take, and we’re assessing the best bets to make in our weekly NFL parlay breakdown.

AFC West Chalk

Bets: Los Angeles Chargers -3 vs. Atlanta Falcons, Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs -11

Odds: +272

Payout: $372.45 on a $100 bet

Look no further than the Las Vegas Raiders’ humbling loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 8 as validation that West Coast teams don’t travel to the east coast well. We’re abandoning that principle in our first parlay, backing the Los Angeles Chargers as -3 road chalk against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Chargers come into Sunday’s contest against the Falcons off a bye and will be well-rested for the inter-conference battle. Scheduling circumstances notwithstanding, Los Angeles is the superior team. The AFC West contenders allow fewer yards per game, ranking eighth in the league in total offense compared to the Falcons’ 25th ranking. Moreover, Atlanta has allowed at least 478 yards in two straight games, and the Chargers flourish on the road, averaging 428.3 yards per game.

On Sunday, we saw everything the Tennessee Titans had to offer against the Houston Texans. As expected, it was a healthy dose of Derrick Henry, as Ryan Tannehill was dealing with multiple injuries. Although Tannehill should be back in the lineup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in Week 9, it’s unlikely he will change the game’s outcome. The Chiefs have been stout against the run, forcing opponents to throw the ball to beat them. That’s not a strength for the Titans, who average just 147.6 passing yards per game.

Over and Under

Bets: Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets Under 47.5, Carolina Panthers vs. Cincinnati Bengals Over 43.5

Odds: +264

Payout: $364.81 on a $100 bet

Two of the best defenses in the league go toe-to-toe in an AFC East showdown in Week 9. The Buffalo Bills and their third-ranked total defense take on the sixth-ranked New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. The Jets have stayed under in three straight while falling below the total in three of four home games. Stalling the Bills’ offense is no easy task, but Buffalo’s production metrics take a hit as the visitors. Additionally, the AFC East leaders have been one of the most reliable under teams in the league, staying under the number in six of seven.

We’re anticipating the opposite outcome when the Cincinnati Bengals host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The reigning AFC Champions are a different breed at home, averaging 446.7 yards per game in their friendly confines, the most in the NFL. Although the Panthers have struggled throughout the season, they are trending upward since their coaching change. Carolina has scored 27.5 points on 410.5 yards per game since Steve Wilks took over. This one could make it over before the end of the first half.

Home Underdogs are Barking

Bets: Miami Dolphins vs. Chicago Bears +180, Minnesota Vikings at Washington Commanders +145

Odds: +586

Payout: $686.00 on a $100 bet

The Miami Dolphins’ 3-0 start feels like an eternity ago. Granted, they have won two in a row, but the Fins have looked unimpressive in getting past two of the NFL’s worst teams. Still, they enter Week 9’s encounter against the Chicago Bills as substantive -4.5 favorites.

The Bears’ value took a hit after the 49-29 shellacking at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys, but they remain a competent team. Including the Cowboys’ 442 yards on Sunday, Chicago has limited their opponents to an average of 305.3 yards per game over their past three. They look even better at home, allowing just 291.3, the fifth-fewest in the NFL. Miami has allowed at least 27 points in all four road games this year, and the Bears will be ready to attack.

Lastly, the Washington Commanders have quietly taken care of business, winning three straight games to climb back to .500. The Minnesota Vikings have cemented themselves as division leaders and legitimate Super Bowl contenders. Still, they are in a flat spot against the Commanders. The Vikings are off a home win against the Arizona Cardinals and have a date with the Buffalo Bills in Week 10. They could be looking straight past Washington onto what could be a preview of Super Bowl LVII. More concretely, the Vikings have been substantially outplayed in both road games, getting out-gained by a cumulative 944 to 498 for -1.32 net yards per play.