NFL Parlays for Wild Card Round: Potential NFL Parlay Odds & Payouts

Few things bring as much joy and uncertainty as betting on the NFL. Teams adjust game planning week-to-week, the full extent of injuries is rarely known, and there’s a seemingly neverending way of quantifying a team’s success and failures. Still, there are plenty of angles to take, and we’re assessing the best bets in our weekly NFL parlay breakdown.

Chalky Twosome

Bets: New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings -3, Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals -6

Odds: +282

Payout: $382.00 on a $100 bet

Money is pouring in on the New York Giants in advance of their wild-card matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. Regardless, we’re taking a stance on the home side on Sunday. The Vikings have engineered memorable performances this season, ranking top eight in scoring and 12 in total offense. New York had more modest offense contributions, ranking in the bottom half of the league in yards while sitting right on the cusp of the top half in scoring. Neither team has any defensive metrics to boast about, and the Vikings have several playmakers they can turn to at home. This flies in the face of what we’re seeing in the betting market, but Minnesota is worth a play at -3 +100.

For the second week in a row, the Baltimore Ravens will take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. There’s no clarity on who the Ravens will have under center at kick-off. Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley continue to resolve injuries, meaning Anthony Brown could make the second start of his career. It may be inconsequential who suits up for the Ravens, as the Bengals are hitting their stride. Cincinnati has won eight straight, with a +36.6 net-yard differential per game. They should ride that momentum to the second round and a cover against the Ravens.

Playoff Totals

Bets: Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Over 43.5, Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills Under 44

Odds: +264

Payout: $364.81 on a $100 bet

The Seattle Seahawks and San Franciso 49ers will take to the gridiron for the third time this season to sort out a winner. Likewise, the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills renew acquaintances at Highmark Stadium. We’ve got plays on both totals.

San Francisco’s offense has flourished since acquiring Christian McCaffrey. The Niners are up to 379.5 yards per game with McCaffrey in the lineup. Scoring has also increased substantially with the former All-Pro running back. San Francisco has eclipsed 30 points in seven of their past 11 games, averaging 29.8 points per game. Although Seattle has pulled up its bootstraps, they remain a porous defensive unit. They’ve given up the sixth-most yards this season and have allowed at least 371 yards in both meetings with the Niners. San Fran could put up a number on their division rivals, while the Seahawks’ offense has enough firepower to get this one over the total.

The Dolphins are drowning without Tua Tagovailoa, and that’s not going to change against the Bills in the opening round of the playoffs. Miami limped to 302 yards in a must-win game against the New York Jets in Week 18. Moreover, that was the third straight game in which they’ve been held to 21 points or fewer. The Bills have a top-five-ranked total defense, giving up the second-fewest points per game. This one could be another defensive slog, with points coming at a premium.

Underdog Parlay

Bets: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars +1.5, Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers +125

Odds: +329

Payout: $429.75 on a $100 bet

We’re crossing swords with our final parlay, adding two home underdogs, one against the spread and one straight up to win.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been a formidable opponent to end the season, out-gaining their foes in four of the last five games. Their defense has been seemingly impenetrable, holding teams to an average of 272.0 yards per game over their previous three outings. That will be critical to limiting the Los Angeles Chargers’ offense. However, several other factors are working against Los Angeles. The Chargers will play their third road game in the last four weeks. Further, their offense has been remarkably different on the road since the bye week, averaging 322.8 yards per game, below their season average of 359.8. Jacksonville has plenty of fight, and the Chargers must overcome some worrisome metrics.

The Dallas Cowboys are in a worse position than the Chargers, traveling for the fourth time over the last five weeks. Worse, their defense is falling apart, giving up an average of 379.6 yards per game across that stretch. That’s incompatible with the surging Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who put up at least 396 yards in three straight games with their starters on the field. Tom Brady is no easy out in the playoffs, and Mike McCarthy hasn’t won a playoff round since 2016. The Bucs should extend that misery at home on Monday night.