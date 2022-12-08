NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 14

Five weeks remain in the 2022 NFL season, and three teams are ready to punch their ticket into the playoffs this Sunday. One in the AFC and two in the NFC.

At 9-3, the Kansas City Chiefs can secure a playoff berth and clinch the AFC West with either a win over the Denver Broncos or a loss by the Los Angeles Chargers. Remember when we thought this might be the toughest division in the NFL? KC is a 9.5-point road favorite in Denver at FanDuel.

Kansas City’s win total opened at 10.5 at BetMGM and currently sits at 13.5. We should note the Chiefs have won at least 12 games every season since 2018, when Patrick Mahomes took over the offense. Why does anyone ever doubt him?

In the NFC, the Minnesota Vikings (10-2) can also clinch their division, needing a win (or tie) at the Detroit Lions to end Aaron Rodgers’s three-year run atop the NFC North. The last time the Vikes won the division was in 2017. Their season win total is also up to 13.5, from 8.5 at the open.

Will they get it this week? The Lions have a losing record (5-7), but the Vikings are a -1.5-point underdog at FanDuel. What’s the deal? Detroit has won four of five, with their lone loss coming by a field goal to the Buffalo Bills. Also, Minnesota’s point differential is +10, tied for 11th in the NFL.

Last but not least, the 11-1 Philadelphia Eagles can’t lock up the NFC East but can secure a postseason berth with a win (or tie) against the New York Giants or losses by both the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks. The Eagles are a 6.5-point favorite at the Giants in MetLife Stadium.

Like the Vikings, Philadelphia opened with an 8.5-season win total which has shot up to 14.5, the highest in the NFL. Unlike Minnesota or Kansas City (both -10000 to win their divisions), the Eagles have more than a bit of work to do to win the NFC East.

Philly is the favorite at -450, but they’re only the sixth-biggest favorite among the eight division leaders. The Tennessee Titans are -1600 to win the AFC North, the Tampa Bay Bucs are -700 to win the NFC South, and the Buffalo Bills are -500 to win the AFC East.

