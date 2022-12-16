NFL Power Rankings: Best Rookie Running Backs in Week 15

We’re approaching the final weeks of the 2022 NFL regular season, and several rookie running backs have made their presence felt.

Here are the best of the bunch entering Week 15, considering recent performance and future opportunities.

Rank Player Team 1. Dameon Pierce HOU 2. Kenneth Walker III SEA 3. Isiah Pacheco KC 4. Rachaad White TB 5. Zonovan Knight NYJ 6. Brian Robinson WSH 7. Tyler Allgeier ATL 8. James Cook BUF 9. Jordan Mason SF 10. Kyren Williams LAR

1) Dameon Pierce – Houston Texans

The Texans’ workhorse had 22 carries for 78 yards, and a touchdown as Houston fell to the Dallas Cowboys 27-23. Unfortunately, Pierce, who leads all rookies with 939 yards rushing, suffered a shoulder injury late in the fourth quarter and is expected to miss the next one-to-two games.

2) Kenneth Walker III – Seattle Seahawks

Returning from a one-game absence due to an ankle injury, Walker recorded 79 total yards (47 rushing, 32 receiving) in the Seahawks’ Week 15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. While the 22-year-old struggled against an elite 49er defense, he looked fully healthy, showcasing his elite speed on a 33-yard reception. Walker will try and find more room on the ground when Seattle battles the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16 at Arrowhead Stadium.

3) Isiah Pacheco – Kansas City Chiefs

Serving once again as the Chiefs’ early-down back, Pacheco managed 70 yards on 13 carries while adding three catches for 23 additional yards as Kansas City held on to defeat the Denver Broncos 34-28. Since Week 10, the 22-year-old has carried the ball 80 times for 394 yards (4.9 AVG), rendering former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire a non-factor in the offense.

4) Rachaad White – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

White had 13 carries for 56 yards and caught all five of his targets for 21 yards as the Bucs were blown out 35-7 by the San Francisco 49ers. Despite splitting time with Leonard Fournette, White has seen at least 18 touches in five straight games and will remain an integral part of Tampa Bay’s offense the rest of the way.

5) Zonovan Knight – New York Jets

Gang Green’s new RB1, Knight, rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries as the Jets fell 20-12 to the Buffalo Bills. Since his season debut in Week 12, the undrafted free agent has gained 230 yards on the ground on 67 attempts (5.0 YPC) and 68 yards through the air on ten receptions.

6) Brian Robinson – Washington Commanders

Robinson and the Commanders return from their Week 14 bye for a crucial NFC East matchup against the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football. The former Alabama standout has performed well of late, rushing for 201 yards on 39 carries (5.2) over the past two weeks.

7) Tyler Allgeier – Atlanta Falcons

Allgeier and the Falcons were on a bye in Week 14 and will travel to New Orleans to battle the Saints on Sunday. Sharing time with lead back Cordarrelle Patterson, Allgeier will look for his third straight game with 50 or more rushing yards.

8) James Cook – Buffalo Bills

Cook could only muster 15 yards on five touches in the Bills’ Week 14 victory over the New York Jets. Despite the lack of production, the 23-year-old still played 41 percent of the snaps while sharing the backfield with teammate Devin Singletary. Expect Cook’s role to continue to grow as Buffalo aims to secure the AFC’s number-one seed and a first-round bye.

9) Jordan Mason – San Francisco 49ers

Mason made the most of his four carries, rushing for a career-high 64 yards in the 49ers’ Week 15 victory over the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. Most of the 23-year-old’s work came in garbage time as San Francisco rode starter Christian McCaffrey for 32 touches. With the Niners clinching the NFC West Division title, perhaps Mason will be more involved in the closing weeks of the regular season.

10) Kyren Williams – Los Angeles Rams

Appearing in his sixth game, Williams totaled 29 yards on four touches (19 rushing, ten receiving) as the Rams stunned the Las Vegas Raiders 17-16. While he continues to play behind starter Cam Akers, Williams could see more work down the stretch with Sean McVay’s squad well out of playoff contention.