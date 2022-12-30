NFL Power Rankings: Best Rookie Running Backs in Week 17

We’re in the closing weeks of the 2022 NFL regular season, and several rookie running backs have made their presence felt.

Here are the best of the bunch entering Week 17, considering recent performance and future opportunities.

Rank Player Team 1. Tyler Allgeier ATL 2. Kenneth Walker III SEA 3. Dameon Pierce HOU 4. Isiah Pacheco KC 5. Brian Robinson WSH 6. James Cook BUF 7. Rachaad White TB 8. Jaylen Warren PIT 9. Zonovan Knight NYJ 10. Hassan Haskins TEN

1) Tyler Allgeier – Atlanta Falcons

Allgeier amassed 117 total yards, including 74 on the ground in the Falcons’ 17-9 loss at Baltimore in Week 16. Over the past two weeks, the Brigham Young grad has rushed for 213 yards on 35 carries, assuming the lead back role in the Atlanta offense. For the season, Allgeier has gained 817 yards on 166 attempts, an impressive 4.9 yards per carry with two touchdowns. He’s shown some receiving prowess, adding another 127 yards on 15 receptions with one touchdown. Atlanta (5-10) hosts the Arizona Cardinals (4-11) this week.

2) Kenneth Walker III – Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks turned to Walker early and often against Kansas City, the ex-Michigan State star carrying the ball 26 times for 107 yards and a touchdown. However, It wasn’t enough, as the Chiefs handled Seattle 24-10. It was Walker’s third 100+ yard rushing game since taking over as the primary running back in Week 6 following Rashaad Penny’s season-ending injury. A second-round pick, Walker, has now rushed for 803 yards and nine touchdowns on 176 carries (4.6 YPC) with 25 receptions for 146 yards. The Seahawks (7-8) host the New York Jets (7-8) this week, and both teams are still in playoff contention.

3) Dameon Pierce – Houston Texans

Pierce is sidelined for the remainder of the season after suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 14 against Dallas. A fourth-round selection, Pierce has had an impressive rookie campaign, a veritable workhorse in the Texans backfield. The Florida alum had 220 carries for 939 yards (4.3 YPC) with four touchdowns, adding another 165 yards through the air on 30 receptions with one touchdown. The Texans certainly have several holes to fill, but running back doesn’t appear to be one of them.

4) Isiah Pacheco – Kansas City Chiefs

Pacheco rushed for 58 yards on 14 carries in the Chiefs’ 24-10 victory over the Seattle Seahawks at Arrowhead Stadium. He added one reception for 32 yards. Splitting duties with passing down back Jerick McKinnon, Pacheco has seen double-digit carries in every game since Week 10. Kansas City, seeking the AFC’s No. 1 seed, hosts the lowly Denver Broncos (4-11) in Week 17.

5) Brian Robinson – Washington Commanders

Unsurprisingly, Robinson found the going tough at San Francisco, totaling just 58 yards on 22 carries as the Commanders fell 37-20 to the 49ers. Garnering a 47% snap share, the former Alabama standout continues to share time with passing down back Antonio Gibson. Robinson has had double-digit carries in seven straight games and, over the last four weeks (including his week 16 effort), has gained 348 yards on 73 carries, an impressive 4.8 YPC. Washington (7-7-1) remains in the playoff hunt and hosts the Cleveland Browns (6-9) this week. Robinson will likely be busy, facing the Browns’ 27th-ranked rushing defense.

6) James Cook – Buffalo Bills

Cook continues to impress, rushing for 99 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries as the Bills clinched the AFC East Division with a convincing 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Primarily a passing down back to begin the season, Cook has made the most of his opportunities to carry the ball, rushing for 462 yards on just 80 attempts, an eye-popping 5.8 YPC. The Bills (12-3) travel to Cincinnati in Week 17 to tangle with the AFC North-leading Bengals (11-4) on Monday Night Football.

7) Rachaad White – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

White rushed for 36 yards on seven carries and caught four passes for 17 yards and a touchdown as the Buccaneers rallied on the road to edge the Arizona Cardinals 19-16. The 23-year-old managed only a 36% snap share in this one, with veteran Leonard Fournette receiving the lion’s share of the work. White continues to flash three-down capability and will likely be a factor this week as the Bucs (7-8) look to clinch the underwhelming NFC South at home with a win over division-rival Carolina Panthers (6-9).

8) Jaylen Warren – Pittsburgh Steelers

Warren had six carries for 23 yards, adding a reception for seven yards in Pittsburgh’s thrilling 13-10 home win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Warren was on the field for 31% of offensive plays, spelling workhorse Najee Harris. The Steelers (7-8) clash with the Ravens (10-5 ) in Baltimore this week, a win over their bitter division rival being a must to keep their faint playoff hopes alive.

9) Zonovan Knight – New York Jets

Knight rushed six times for minus two yards, catching one pass for 15 yards in the Jets’ forgettable 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football. The undrafted free agent has now been held to 21 yards on 19 carries over the past two weeks, although the entire New York offense has sputtered, given the struggles of quarterback Zach Wilson. Since debuting in Week 10, Knight’s recorded 334 total yards (251 rushing, 83 receiving) and a touchdown.

10) Hassan Haskins – Tennessee Titans

Haskins rushed for 40 yards on 12 carries and caught two passes for 13 yards in the Titans’ 27-13 defeat at home to the Dallas Cowboys. The former Michigan Wolverine standout was thrust into a starting role with workhorse Derrick Henry sidelined with a hip injury. Henry is expected back for next week’s AFC South showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars, rendering Haskins back to a reserve role.