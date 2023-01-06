NFL Power Rankings: Best Rookie Running Backs in Week 18
Paul Connor
We’re in the final week of the 2022 NFL regular season, and several rookie running backs have made their presence felt.
Here are the best of the bunch entering Week 18, considering recent performance and future opportunities.
Rank
Player
Team
1.
Kenneth Walker III
SEA
2.
Tyler Allgeier
ATL
3.
Dameon Pierce
HOU
4.
Brian Robinson
WSH
5.
Isiah Pacheco
KC
6.
James Cook
BUF
7.
Jaylen Warren
PIT
8.
Rachaad White
TB
9.
Zonovan Knight
NYJ
10.
Hassan Haskins
TEN
1) Kenneth Walker III – Seattle Seahawks
Walker was outstanding in Week 17, dashing for 133 yards on 23 carries in the Seahawks’ convincing 23-6 victory over the New York Jets at Lumen Field. It was the second consecutive 100+ rushing game for the Michigan State product and his fourth of the season. Walker will have an opportunity to eclipse the 1000-yard rushing mark against the Los Angeles Rams at home on Sunday, a must-win for the Seahawks, who remain in the hunt for the NFC’s final playoff spot.
2) Tyler Allgeier – Atlanta Falcons
Allgeier rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries as the Falcons edged the Arizona Cardinals 20-19. He added one reception for 12 yards. The 22-year-old garnered a 55% snap share in this one, splitting time with veteran Cordarrelle Patterson. Heading into the season finale at home against Tampa Bay, Allgeier has posted an impressive 900 yards rushing on 186 carries (4.8 YPC), hauling in 16 passes for 139 yards.
3) Dameon Pierce – Houston Texans
Pierce’s season ended abruptly after suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 14 at Dallas. A fourth-round selection, Pierce established himself as a workhorse in the Texans’ backfield, logging 220 carries for 939 yards and four touchdowns, adding another 165 yards through the air on 30 receptions with one touchdown.
4) Brian Robinson – Washington Commanders
Robinson fought for 87 yards on 24 carries in the Commanders’ 24-10 home loss to the Cleveland Browns last week. The Alabama grad has 20 or more carries in three of the previous four games, establishing himself as Washington’s primary running back – a uniquely powerful comeback story in his inaugural season. The Commanders wrap up their season at Dallas and would like nothing more than to throw cold water on the Cowboys’ efforts to secure the top seed in the conference.
5) Isiah Pacheco – Kansas City Chiefs
Pacheco had nine carries for 31 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs’ hard-fought 27-24 win over the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium. The 22-year-old added two receptions for 18 yards. It was the first game since Week 10 that the Rutgers product failed to have double-digit carries. Pacheco and passing down back Jerick McKinnon continue to split time, forming a powerful 1-2 punch out of the Chiefs’ backfield. Battling for the top spot in the AFC, Kansas City heads to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders this week.
6) James Cook – Buffalo Bills
Given more opportunities to carry the ball, Cook has responded, most recently rushing for 99 yards and a touchdown in the Bills’ 35-13 Week 16 win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
7) Jaylen Warren – Pittsburgh Steelers
Warren enjoyed his most productive game as a Steeler last week, rushing for 76 yards on 12 carries while adding 22 yards on three receptions as Pittsburgh kept its playoff hopes alive with a thrilling 16-13 win at Baltimore. After a 2-6 start, the Steelers have remarkably climbed back to .500 and are in the wild-card mix entering the final week of the regular season. They’ll need help in the form of Miami and New England losses, but it all starts with a win at home over their bitter divisional rival, the Cleveland Browns.
8) Rachaad White – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
White managed just 22 yards on 11 carries as the Buccaneers clinched the NFC South Division, defeating the Carolina Panthers 30-24 at Raymond James Stadium. The former Arizona State star caught five passes for 26 yards on a 50% snap share, splitting duties with Leonard Fournette. The Buccaneers are locked in as the NFC’s No. 4 seed in the playoffs and host the Atlanta Falcons in their regular season finale on Sunday.
9) Zonovan Knight – New York Jets
Knight was on the field for just 21% of offensive plays last week, registering 27 yards on eight carries and catching two passes for 17 yards as the Jets fell 23-6 to the Seattle Seahawks. New York’s running game surprisingly struggled against the Seahawks, who rank dead last in the NFL in rushing yards allowed since Week 10. The Jets wrap up their season in Miami, a game the Dolphins need to stay afloat in the AFC wild-card scramble.
10) Hassan Haskins – Tennessee Titans
With Derrick Henry sidelined, Haskins rushed for 40 yards on 12 carries and caught two passes for 13 yards in the Titans’ 27-13 defeat at home to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17. The Titans and Jaguars square off on Saturday night to determine the AFC South Division champion, and with Henry ready to roll in this crucial contest, Haskins will serve in a backup capacity.
