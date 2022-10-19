NFL Power Rankings: Best Rookie Running Backs in Week 6
Paul Connor
We’re over a month into the 2022 NFL season, and several rookie running backs are making their presence felt.
Here are the best of the bunch after Week 5, considering recent performance and future opportunities.
NFL Power Rankings: Best Rookie Running Backs in Week 6
Rank
Player
Team
1
Breece Hall
NYJ
2
Dameon Pierce
HOU
3
Kenneth Walker III
SEA
4
Brian Robinson Jr.
WSH
5
Tyler Allgeier
ATL
6
Caleb Huntley
ATL
7
Rachaad White
TB
8
Isiah Pacheco
KC
9
James Cook
BUF
10
Jaylen Warren
PIT
1. Breece Hall – New York Jets
Hall notched his second straight 100+ yard game as the Jets stunned the Green Bay Packers 27-10. Gang Green is now a surprising 4-2 on the season, and the former Iowa State standout is a major reason.
2. Dameon Pierce – Houston Texans
Pierce leads all rookies in rushing with 412 yards, emerging as a true workhorse back. He’ll look to add to that total in Week 7 as the Texans return from their bye week.
3. Kenneth Walker III – Seattle Seahawks
Seattle’s new RB1 following the season-ending injury to Rashaad Penny, Walker, was impressive in his first career NFL start, rushing for 97 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. The 21-year-old is already looking like one of the league’s most explosive backs.
4. Brian Robinson Jr. – Washington Commanders
Robinson scored his first career NFL touchdown Thursday against the Bears, all the more impressive considering he’s just seven weeks removed from being shot in the leg. While he only managed 60 yards on 17 carries, the 23-year-old has taken a stranglehold of the Commanders’ backfield and should improve as the season progresses.
5. Tyler Allgeier – Atlanta Falcons
Splitting carries with teammate Caleb Huntley, Allgeier rushed 15 times for 51 yards against the 49ers. The 2022 fifth-round draft pick racked up 129 yards on 23 carries in Atlanta’s past two contests.
6. Caleb Huntley – Atlanta Falcons
Huntley, an undrafted free agent, led the Falcons in carries (16) and yards (59) in their upset victory over the San Francisco 49ers. The 24-year-old has tallied 93 yards on 24 attempts over the past two weeks while sharing the load with Tyler Allgeier.
7. Rachaad White – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
White recorded 24 yards on seven touches in Tampa Bay’s surprising 20-18 loss to the Steelers. The 23-year-old is still playing well behind RB1 Leonard Fournette but should continue to see a handful of looks each week.
8. Isiah Pacheco – Kansas City Chiefs
Pacheco handled four touches tallying 18 yards in Kansas City’s 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills, as he appears to be a distant third in the RB pecking order behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon.
9. James Cook – Buffalo Bills
Cook is averaging 5.8 yards per touch, but the 23-year-old continues to see limited opportunities behind workhorse Devin Singletary, handling the ball just twice for eight yards in Buffalo’s 24-20 victory over the Chiefs.
10. Jaylen Warren – Pittsburgh Steelers
A week after Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Warren’s role would continue to grow, the 23-year-old saw just two touches for two yards, although one was a critical fourth down red zone conversion on Pittsburgh’s opening drive.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.