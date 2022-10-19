We’re over a month into the 2022 NFL season, and several rookie running backs are making their presence felt.

Here are the best of the bunch after Week 5, considering recent performance and future opportunities.

NFL Power Rankings: Best Rookie Running Backs in Week 6

Rank Player Team 1 Breece Hall NYJ 2 Dameon Pierce HOU 3 Kenneth Walker III SEA 4 Brian Robinson Jr. WSH 5 Tyler Allgeier ATL 6 Caleb Huntley ATL 7 Rachaad White TB 8 Isiah Pacheco KC 9 James Cook BUF 10 Jaylen Warren PIT

1. Breece Hall – New York Jets

Hall notched his second straight 100+ yard game as the Jets stunned the Green Bay Packers 27-10. Gang Green is now a surprising 4-2 on the season, and the former Iowa State standout is a major reason.

2. Dameon Pierce – Houston Texans

Pierce leads all rookies in rushing with 412 yards, emerging as a true workhorse back. He’ll look to add to that total in Week 7 as the Texans return from their bye week.

3. Kenneth Walker III – Seattle Seahawks

Seattle’s new RB1 following the season-ending injury to Rashaad Penny, Walker, was impressive in his first career NFL start, rushing for 97 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. The 21-year-old is already looking like one of the league’s most explosive backs.

4. Brian Robinson Jr. – Washington Commanders

Robinson scored his first career NFL touchdown Thursday against the Bears, all the more impressive considering he’s just seven weeks removed from being shot in the leg. While he only managed 60 yards on 17 carries, the 23-year-old has taken a stranglehold of the Commanders’ backfield and should improve as the season progresses.

5. Tyler Allgeier – Atlanta Falcons

Splitting carries with teammate Caleb Huntley, Allgeier rushed 15 times for 51 yards against the 49ers. The 2022 fifth-round draft pick racked up 129 yards on 23 carries in Atlanta’s past two contests.

6. Caleb Huntley – Atlanta Falcons

Huntley, an undrafted free agent, led the Falcons in carries (16) and yards (59) in their upset victory over the San Francisco 49ers. The 24-year-old has tallied 93 yards on 24 attempts over the past two weeks while sharing the load with Tyler Allgeier.

7. Rachaad White – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

White recorded 24 yards on seven touches in Tampa Bay’s surprising 20-18 loss to the Steelers. The 23-year-old is still playing well behind RB1 Leonard Fournette but should continue to see a handful of looks each week.

8. Isiah Pacheco – Kansas City Chiefs

Pacheco handled four touches tallying 18 yards in Kansas City’s 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills, as he appears to be a distant third in the RB pecking order behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon.

9. James Cook – Buffalo Bills

Cook is averaging 5.8 yards per touch, but the 23-year-old continues to see limited opportunities behind workhorse Devin Singletary, handling the ball just twice for eight yards in Buffalo’s 24-20 victory over the Chiefs.

10. Jaylen Warren – Pittsburgh Steelers

A week after Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Warren’s role would continue to grow, the 23-year-old saw just two touches for two yards, although one was a critical fourth down red zone conversion on Pittsburgh’s opening drive.