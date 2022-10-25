NFL Power Rankings: Best Rookie Running Backs in Week 7

We’re over a month into the 2022 NFL season, and several rookie running backs are making their presence felt.

Here are the best of the bunch after Week 7, considering recent performance and future opportunities.

Rank Player Team 1. Kenneth Walker III SEA 2. Breece Hall NYJ 3. Dameon Pierce HOU 4. Brian Robinson Jr. WSH 5. Tyler Allgeier ATL 6. Isiah Pacheco KC 7. Rachaad White TB 8. Jaylen Warren PIT 9. Caleb Huntley ATL 10. James Cook BUF

1) Kenneth Walker III – Seattle Seahawks

Kenneth Walker III exploded for 168 yards rushing on 23 carries and two touchdowns as the Seahawks defused the Los Chargers 37-23. The 22-year-old’s big day included a 74-yard touchdown dash in the fourth quarter that put the game out of reach. The Michigan State alum is now firmly entrenched as Seattle’s RB1 and, in two starts, has compiled 265 yards on 44 carries (6.0 YPC). He has already tallied four touchdowns. A favorable Week 8 matchup for Walker awaits as Seattle hosts the surprising New York Giants (6-1). Despite their strong start, the G-Men have given up 144.7 yards per game on the ground – 28th in the NFL.

2) Breece Hall – New York Jets

On Sunday, the New York Jets’ 16-9 victory over the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium came with a tremendous cost. Dynamic running back Breece Hall’s season ended disastrously, the 21-year-old suffering a torn ACL early in the second quarter. The injury followed an electrifying 62-yard touchdown run by the rookie on the Jets’ third possession, giving Robert Saleh’s club an early 7-0 lead. Hall had been a driving force behind the Jets’ 5-2 start, with 681 total yards and five touchdowns at the time of his injury.

3) Dameon Pierce – Houston Texans

Dameon Pierce has already emerged as a true workhorse, having gained 504 yards on 106 rushing attempts (4.8 YPC) with three touchdowns while hauling in 17 passes for 92 yards in the Texans’ first six games. The 22-year-old has had at least 20 touches in his last four games, and head coach Lovie Smith has indicated more of the same can be expected. The Texans host the Titans on Sunday in what shapes up to be a favorable matchup for the prized rookie.

4) Brian Robinson Jr. – Washington Commanders

Brian Robinson logged 73 yards rushing on 20 carries in the Commanders’ 23-21 upset win over the Green Bay Packers at FedEx Field. The 23-year-old had a 47% snap count for the second consecutive week, sharing the load with third-year running back Antonio Gibson (39% snap count) and third-down back J.D. McKissic (16%). Over the three games he has appeared, the former Alabama standout has rushed for 155 yards on 46 attempts (3.4 YPC) with one touchdown. The Commanders seem to have embraced a running back by committee approach, which still augurs well for Robinson to get a substantial share of work on the ground. The Commanders travel to Indianapolis to take on the Colts (3-3-1) this Sunday.

5) Tyler Allgeier – Atlanta Falcons

Tyler Allgeier assumed the lion’s share of Atlanta’s rushing attack with 50 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown, albeit in a losing effort as the Falcons were grounded 35-17 by the Cincinnati Bengals. The Brigham Young product was on the field for 62% of the snaps, his season’s highest total. With Cordarrelle Patterson still out due to a knee injury, Allgeier will likely continue to see decent volume out of the Falcons’ backfield.

6) Isiah Pacheco – Kansas City Chiefs

Isiah Pacheco was on the field for 30% of total offensive snaps, carrying the ball eight times for 43 yards in Kansas City’s 44-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs have adopted a committee approach, with Pacheco joined by Clyde Edwards-Helaire and veteran Jerick McKinnon. The Rutgers grad has flashed in his limited appearances, totaling 192 yards on 39 carries (4.9 YPC). The Chiefs are on a bye in Week 8.

7) Rachaad White – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rachaad White managed to rush for 24 yards on six carries and caught one pass for eight yards in the Bucs’ stunning 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Tampa has now lost four of their last five games, which could translate to a more significant opportunity for the third-round draft pick as Tampa Bay looks to get back on track. Next up – the Bucs host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football.

8) Jaylen Warren – Pittsburgh Steelers

Jaylen Warren continues to spell lead back Najee Harris, carrying the ball twice for seven yards and catching two passes for 17 yards as the Steelers fell 16-10 to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football. For the year, the undrafted free agent has rushed for 103 yards (4.5 YPC) and caught nine passes for 63 more. His blocking ability continues to stand out, and it would not be surprising to see his snap share (averaging 30%) increase in the coming weeks. The Steelers are in tough this week, squaring off against the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial field.

9) Caleb Huntley – Atlanta Falcons

A surprising Week 6 contributor, Caleb Huntley, was on the field for just 23% of total snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Bengals, managing to gain 22 yards on six carries.

10) James Cook – Buffalo Bills

James Cook continues to see limited action behind feature back Devin Singletary. Buffalo’s second-round pick has played only ten offensive snaps in each of the last two games and has been targeted in the passing game just once in the previous three. On a bye this past week, the Bills host the Packers in a Week 8 clash on Sunday Night Football.