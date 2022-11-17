NFL Power Rankings: NFL Kicker Rankings for Week 11
Hannah Brewitt
We re-evaluate the league’s best kickers each week based on skill and upcoming matchups. Here are our updated kicker rankings heading into Week 11:
NFL Kicker Rankings Entering Week 11
Rank
Player
Team
1
Justin Tucker
Baltimore Ravens
2
Daniel Carlson
Las Vegas Raiders
3
Tyler Bass
Buffalo Bills
4
Nick Folk
New England Patriots
5
Harrison Butker
Kansas City Chiefs
6
Graham Gano
New York Giants
7
Robbie Gould
San Francisco 49ers
8
Evan McPherson
Cincinnati Bengals
9
Jake Elliott
Philadelphia Eagles
10
Younghoe Koo
Atlanta Falcons
1. Justin Tucker – Baltimore Ravens
Tucker and the Ravens are fresh off a Week 10 bye. He is the league’s most reliable option at kicker and remains an automatic start as long as he is healthy and available. In Week 11, the Ravens face the Panthers at home.
2. Daniel Carlson – Las Vegas Raiders
Although Carlson has not been a significant point producer the last two weeks, he remains a solid option heading into Week 11. Up next, the Raiders face the Broncos, a team that has allowed the league’s third-most points to kickers and 22 field-goal attempts.
3. Tyler Bass – Buffalo Bills
The Bills lost to the Vikings in an overtime thriller in Week 10. Bass was perfect across the board, cashing all three field goal attempts and converting all three extra-point tries. In Week 11, the Bills take on the Browns at home. The weather is the biggest threat to Bass’s success playing out of Buffalo.
4. Nick Folk – New England Patriots
The Patriots do not have one of the league’s most high-powered offenses. Despite that, Folk has been one of the league’s top-scoring kickers. Even with the Patriots’ Week 10 bye, Folk is the fourth-highest-scoring fantasy kicker. He’s also third in field goals made and second in attempts.
5. Harrison Butker – Kansas City Chiefs
Butker missed an extra point and did not attempt a single field goal in the Chiefs’ Week 10 win over Jacksonville. Week 11’s contest with the Chargers is expected to be one of the highest-scoring matchups of the week. With a high-powered offense like the Chiefs, Butker should have plenty of opportunities to get back into the swing.
6. Graham Gano – New York Giants
Gano made his lone field goal attempt and all three extra points in Week 10’s win over the Texans. In Week 11, the Giants face the Lions at home. On average, the Lions give up 7.3 points per game to kickers.
7. Robbie Gould – San Francisco 49ers
Gould drilled three field goals in the 49ers’ Week 10 win over the Chargers. Although the 40-year-old kicker appears to be on the decline, he is still as consistent as ever from distance. The 49ers meet the Cardinals in Week 10, a team that allows an average of 8.3 points per game to kickers.
8. Evan McPherson – Cincinnati Bengals
McPherson and the Bengals had a bye in Week 10. The Bengals’ offense has found its rhythm heading into the second half of the season, which should bode well for McPherson’s point production. Up next, they face the Steelers on the road.
9. Jake Elliott – Philadelphia Eagles
The Commanders handed the Eagles their first loss of the season in Week 10. Elliott made all three extra-point tries and did not attempt a single field goal. This was the first game of the season that the Eagles did not control play for the majority of the contest. In Week 11, they are heavily favored to take down the Colts on the road.
10. Younghoe Koo – Atlanta Falcons
Koo shockingly missed two extra-point attempts in Week 10. The usually reliable kicker ended his streak of 71 straight points. Despite the setback, he remains a viable option in Week 11 when the Falcons meet the Bears.
