NFL Power Rankings: NFL Kicker Rankings for Week 12
Hannah Brewitt
Based on skill and upcoming matchups, we re-evaluate the league’s best kickers each week. Here are our updated kicker rankings heading into Week 12:
NFL Kicker Rankings Entering Week 12
Rank
Player
Team
1
Justin Tucker
Baltimore Ravens
2
Tyler Bass
Buffalo Bills
3
Daniel Carlson
Las Vegas Raiders
4
Jason Myers
Seattle Seahawks
5
Graham Gano
New York Giants
6
Brett Maher
Dallas Cowboys
7
Evan McPherson
Cincinnati Bengals
8
Nick Folk
New England Patriots
9
Ryan Succop
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10
Wil Lutz
New Orleans Saints
1. Justin Tucker – Baltimore Ravens
Tucker was perfect in the Ravens’ Week 11 win over the Panthers. Despite 18 MPH winds, he drilled field goals from 32 and 37 yards out. He is the league’s most reliable option at kicker and remains an automatic start as long as he is healthy and available. In Week 11, the Ravens face the Jaguars on the road.
2. Tyler Bass – Buffalo Bills
Bass played a significant role in the Bills’ Week 11 win over the Browns. He connected on all six field goals and his only extra point, a massive 19-point outing. Next, the Bills return to Ford Field to face the Lions on Thanksgiving Day.
3. Daniel Carlson – Las Vegas Raiders
In the Raiders’ Week 11 win over the Broncos, Carlson cashed 52, 57, and 25-yard field goals on four attempts. He remains a solid option heading into Week 12 when the Raiders travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks.
4. Jason Myers – Seattle Seahawks
Myers is a reliable option week-to-week. He’s tied for fourth in kicker scoring, missing just one extra point and one field goal through ten games. Up next, the Seahawks face the Raiders at home.
5. Graham Gano – New York Giants
Gano struggled in Week 11, missing both his extra-point tries during the Giants’ loss to the Lions. Up next, they face the Cowboys on the road. Through 12 weeks, Dallas gives up the sixth most fantasy points per game to opposing kickers.
6. Brett Maher – Dallas Cowboys
Maher shined in the Cowboys’ Week 11 win over the Vikings. He went 4-for-4 in field goal attempts and extra point tries. Even more impressive, three of those field goals were made from over 50 yards. In Week 12, the Cowboys face the Giants at home.
7. Evan McPherson – Cincinnati Bengals
McPherson had a strong showing against the Steelers in Week 11, drilling three field goals and four extra points. In Week 12, the Bengals face the Titans on the road. The Titans have the league’s best defense on third down, holding teams to a 30 percent conversion rate. This could bode well for McPherson’s point production if the Bengals have to settle for field goals.
8. Nick Folk – New England Patriots
Playing in colder climates becomes difficult for kickers at this time of year. The Patriots defeated the Jets in Week 11 without much help from Folk. He missed multiple field goals for the first time since 2019, connecting on just one of three. The performance is likely a slip-up rather than a sign that he is declining, so Folk remains a strong option moving forward. In Week 12, the Patriots face the Vikings on Thanksgiving Day.
9. Ryan Succop – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Succop has been a consistent point producer through the first half of the season. He’s attempted multiple field goals in seven of ten games and averages 9.1 fantasy points per game. The Bucs meet the Browns in Week 12, a team who gives up an average of 10.9 fantasy points per game to kickers.
10. Wil Lutz – New Orleans Saints
Just past the season’s halfway mark, Lutz is a top-ten fantasy kicker. The Saints meet the 49ers in Week 12, a team with a solid defensive unit that could trouble the Saints’ offense. But based on how well New Orleans has been moving the ball up the field, Lutz could see himself in field goal range rather frequently.
