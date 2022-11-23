NFL Power Rankings: NFL Kicker Rankings for Week 12

Based on skill and upcoming matchups, we re-evaluate the league’s best kickers each week. Here are our updated kicker rankings heading into Week 12:

NFL Kicker Rankings Entering Week 12

Rank Player Team 1 Justin Tucker Baltimore Ravens 2 Tyler Bass Buffalo Bills 3 Daniel Carlson Las Vegas Raiders 4 Jason Myers Seattle Seahawks 5 Graham Gano New York Giants 6 Brett Maher Dallas Cowboys 7 Evan McPherson Cincinnati Bengals 8 Nick Folk New England Patriots 9 Ryan Succop Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10 Wil Lutz New Orleans Saints

1. Justin Tucker – Baltimore Ravens

Tucker was perfect in the Ravens’ Week 11 win over the Panthers. Despite 18 MPH winds, he drilled field goals from 32 and 37 yards out. He is the league’s most reliable option at kicker and remains an automatic start as long as he is healthy and available. In Week 11, the Ravens face the Jaguars on the road.

2. Tyler Bass – Buffalo Bills

Bass played a significant role in the Bills’ Week 11 win over the Browns. He connected on all six field goals and his only extra point, a massive 19-point outing. Next, the Bills return to Ford Field to face the Lions on Thanksgiving Day.

3. Daniel Carlson – Las Vegas Raiders

In the Raiders’ Week 11 win over the Broncos, Carlson cashed 52, 57, and 25-yard field goals on four attempts. He remains a solid option heading into Week 12 when the Raiders travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks.

4. Jason Myers – Seattle Seahawks

Myers is a reliable option week-to-week. He’s tied for fourth in kicker scoring, missing just one extra point and one field goal through ten games. Up next, the Seahawks face the Raiders at home.

5. Graham Gano – New York Giants

Gano struggled in Week 11, missing both his extra-point tries during the Giants’ loss to the Lions. Up next, they face the Cowboys on the road. Through 12 weeks, Dallas gives up the sixth most fantasy points per game to opposing kickers.

6. Brett Maher – Dallas Cowboys

Maher shined in the Cowboys’ Week 11 win over the Vikings. He went 4-for-4 in field goal attempts and extra point tries. Even more impressive, three of those field goals were made from over 50 yards. In Week 12, the Cowboys face the Giants at home.

7. Evan McPherson – Cincinnati Bengals

McPherson had a strong showing against the Steelers in Week 11, drilling three field goals and four extra points. In Week 12, the Bengals face the Titans on the road. The Titans have the league’s best defense on third down, holding teams to a 30 percent conversion rate. This could bode well for McPherson’s point production if the Bengals have to settle for field goals.

8. Nick Folk – New England Patriots

Playing in colder climates becomes difficult for kickers at this time of year. The Patriots defeated the Jets in Week 11 without much help from Folk. He missed multiple field goals for the first time since 2019, connecting on just one of three. The performance is likely a slip-up rather than a sign that he is declining, so Folk remains a strong option moving forward. In Week 12, the Patriots face the Vikings on Thanksgiving Day.

9. Ryan Succop – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Succop has been a consistent point producer through the first half of the season. He’s attempted multiple field goals in seven of ten games and averages 9.1 fantasy points per game. The Bucs meet the Browns in Week 12, a team who gives up an average of 10.9 fantasy points per game to kickers.

10. Wil Lutz – New Orleans Saints

Just past the season’s halfway mark, Lutz is a top-ten fantasy kicker. The Saints meet the 49ers in Week 12, a team with a solid defensive unit that could trouble the Saints’ offense. But based on how well New Orleans has been moving the ball up the field, Lutz could see himself in field goal range rather frequently.