NFL Power Rankings: NFL Kicker Rankings for Week 13

We evaluate the league’s best kickers each week based on skill and upcoming matchups.

Here are our updated kicker rankings heading into Week 13:

NFL Kicker Rankings Entering Week 13

Rank Player Team 1 Justin Tucker Baltimore Ravens 2 Tyler Bass Buffalo Bills 3 Daniel Carlson Las Vegas Raiders 4 Harrison Butker Kansas City Chiefs 5 Ryan Succop Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6 Jason Myers Seattle Seahawks 7 Brett Maher Dallas Cowboys 8 Evan McPherson Cincinnati Bengals 9 Cameron Dicker Los Angeles Chargers 10 Greg Joseph Minnesota Vikings

1. Justin Tucker – Baltimore Ravens

Tucker is a must-start in Week 13. In Week 12, he scored 15 fantasy points by drilling four field goals and one extra point. He is the league’s most reliable option at kicker and remains an automatic start as long as he is healthy and available.

2. Tyler Bass – Buffalo Bills

Bass played a significant role in the Bills’ Thanksgiving Day win. He connected on a 45-yard field goal as the clock expired to secure the 28-25 victory. Next, the Bills face the Patriots on the road.

3. Daniel Carlson – Las Vegas Raiders

Carlson was two-for-three on field goal attempts and four-for-four on extra-point tries in Week 12. The Raiders still got the win, despite Carlson missing what would have been a game-winning 56-yarder in overtime. He remains a solid option heading into Week 13 when the Raiders take on the Chargers.

4. Harrison Butker – Kansas City Chiefs

In Week 12, Butker had his first four field goal game of the season. He also added two extra points in the 26-10 win. Up next, the Chiefs meet the Bengals on the road. The Bengals allow the most fantasy points per game to opposing kickers.

5. Ryan Succop – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Despite scoring just eight points in the past two games, Succop remains a solid option entering Week 13. He has made the most of Tampa’s offensive woes and has been a steady point producer all season. The Bucs meet the Saints in Week 13, a team who allows the third most fantasy points per game to kickers.

6. Jason Myers – Seattle Seahawks

Myers has been very consistent this season. Through 12 weeks, he’s missed just one field goal and one extra point. He has been perfect from distances over 40 yards. In Week 13, Seattle faces the Rams. Last week, the Rams gave up four field goals to Chiefs kicker Butker.

7. Brett Maher – Dallas Cowboys

A week after a four field goal night against the Vikings, Maher missed his lone field goal attempt against the Giants. However, he did not go scoreless in the Week 12 win, making all four extra-point attempts. He’ll look to bounce back against the Colts in Week 13.

7. Evan McPherson – Cincinnati Bengals

McPherson had a solid showing against the Titans in Week 12, connecting on two field goals and two extra points. So far this season, he has made 16 of 20 attempts. Up next, the Bengals face the Chiefs at home.

9. Cameron Dicker – Los Angeles Chargers

Dicker was added to the active roster to replace an injured Dustin Hopkins. In his scattered appearances this season, he hasn’t missed a single kick. He should have ample scoring opportunities in the coming weeks, with the Chargers facing the Raiders, Dolphins, and Titans.

10. Greg Joseph – Minnesota Vikings

This week, Joseph makes the top ten because of a favorable matchup with the Jets. The Vikings have an excellent offense, but the Jets’ have an elite defensive unit. Joseph could find himself in scoring position more frequently than in weeks past.