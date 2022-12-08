NFL Power Rankings: NFL Kicker Rankings for Week 14

We evaluate the league’s best kickers each week based on skill and upcoming matchups.

Here are our updated kicker rankings heading into Week 14:

NFL Kicker Rankings Entering Week 14

Rank Player Team 1 Justin Tucker Baltimore Ravens 2 Daniel Carlson Las Vegas Raiders 3 Tyler Bass Buffalo Bills 4 Jason Myers Seattle Seahawks 5 Harrison Butker Kansas City Chiefs 6 Ryan Succop Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7 Brett Maher Dallas Cowboys 8 Evan McPherson Cincinnati Bengals 9 Cameron Dicker Los Angeles Chargers 10 Jason Sanders Miami Dolphins

1. Justin Tucker – Baltimore Ravens

Tucker is a must-start in Week 14 when the Ravens take on the Steelers. He is the league’s most reliable option at kicker and remains an automatic start as long as he is healthy and available.

2. Daniel Carlson – Las Vegas Raiders

Carlson cashed two field goals and three extra points against the Chargers in Week 13. He remains a solid option heading into Week 14 when the Raiders take on the Rams. Through 13 weeks, the Rams give up an average of 8.5 points to fantasy kickers.

3. Tyler Bass – Buffalo Bills

Bass was perfect in the Bills’ Week 13 win over the Patriots. He connected on his lone field goal attempt and all three extra-point tries. Next, the Bills face the Jets at home.

4. Jason Myers – Seattle Seahawks

Myers has been very consistent this season. Through 13 weeks, he’s missed just one field goal and one extra point. He has been perfect from distances over 40 yards. In Week 14, the Seahawks are the home favorites against the Panthers.

5. Harrison Butker – Kansas City Chiefs

Butker missed a 55-yarder that could have changed the outlook of last week’s loss to the Bengals. The best asset to Butker’s game is the Chiefs’ high-powered offense. As long as they continue to compete at a high level, he will have scoring opportunities. Up next, the Chiefs meet the Broncos on the road.

6. Ryan Succop – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Succop made his lone field goal attempt and all three extra-point tries in Tampa Bay’s win over the Saints. He has made the most of Tampa’s offensive woes and has been a steady point producer all season. The Bucs meet the 49ers on the road in Week 14.

7. Brett Maher – Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys dominated the Colts in Week 13. Maher had to settle for extra points, going 6-for-7 on the evening. The Cowboys face the Texans in Week 14, which will likely be another one-sided high-scoring affair.

7. Evan McPherson – Cincinnati Bengals

McPherson had a solid showing against the Chiefs in Week 13, connecting on two field goals and three extra points. So far this season, he has made 18 of 22 attempts. Up next, the Bengals face the Browns at home.

9. Cameron Dicker – Los Angeles Chargers

Dicker was added to the active roster to replace an injured Dustin Hopkins. In his scattered appearances this season, he’s missed just a single kick. He should have ample scoring opportunities this week against the Dolphins.

10. Jason Sanders – Miami Dolphins

Sanders is a great streaming option for fantasy owners this week. He’s had seven multiple-field goal games this season, despite being limited by the Dolphins’ scoring proficiency. He is not one of the league’s high-end fantasy kickers, so he should be available in many leagues.