NFL Power Rankings: NFL Kicker Rankings for Week 15

We evaluate the league’s best kickers each week based on skill and upcoming matchups.

Here are our updated kicker rankings heading into Week 15:

NFL Kicker Rankings Entering Week 15

Rank Player Team 1 Justin Tucker Baltimore Ravens 2 Daniel Carlson Las Vegas Raiders 3 Tyler Bass Buffalo Bills 4 Harrison Butker Kansas City Chiefs 5 Brett Maher Dallas Cowboys 6 Jason Myers Seattle Seahawks 7 Nick Folk New England Patriots 8 Evan McPherson Cincinnati Bengals 9 Cameron Dicker Los Angeles Chargers 10 Chris Boswell Pittsburgh Steelers

1. Justin Tucker – Baltimore Ravens

Tucker is a must-start in Week 15 when the Ravens take on the Browns. He is the league’s most reliable option at kicker and remains an automatic start as long as he is healthy and available.

2. Daniel Carlson – Las Vegas Raiders

Carlson cashed three field goals and one extra point in Week 14. He is one of the league’s most reliable kickers, converting 90% of field goal attempts and 96% of extra point tries on the season. He remains a solid option heading into Week 15 when the Raiders take on the Patriots.

3. Tyler Bass – Buffalo Bills

Bass connected on two field goals and two extra points in the Bills’ Week 14 win over the Jets. He proved his ability to compete in unfavorable weather, a skill that he’ll need playing in Buffalo, Chicago, and Cleveland over the next three weeks. Up first, the Bills face the Dolphins at home.

4. Harrison Butker – Kansas City Chiefs

Butker was a perfect 6-for-6 during last week’s win over the Broncos. The best asset to Butker’s game is the Chiefs’ high-powered offense. He will have scoring opportunities if they continue to compete at an elite level. Up next, the Chiefs meet the Texans on the road.

5. Brett Maher – Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys nearly got upset by the Texans in Week 14. Maher drilled two field goals and three extra points, including a 53-yarder. The Cowboys face the Jaguars in Week 15, a team whose defense has given up an average of 11 fantasy points to kickers in the last four games.

6. Jason Myers – Seattle Seahawks

Myers was perfect in the Seahawks’ Week 14 loss to the Panthers. In Week 15, they’ll meet the 49ers at home. Although the 49ers currently allow the least points to kickers, the Seahawks have a strong enough offense to get him into field goal range.

7. Nick Folk – New England Patriots

Folk cashed two field goals and three extra points against the Cardinals in Week 14. He remains a solid option when the Patriots meet the Raiders in Week 15.

8. Evan McPherson – Cincinnati Bengals

McPherson missed an extra point and converted a 30-yard field goal in the Bengals’ Week 14 win over the Browns. So far this season, he has made 19 of 23 field goal attempts. Up next, the Bengals face the Buccaneers on the road.

9. Cameron Dicker – Los Angeles Chargers

Dicker was perfect in the Chargers’ Week 14 win over the Dolphins. He’s been remarkably consistent in his scattered appearance this season, having missed just a single kick. He should have ample scoring opportunities this week against the Titans.

10. Chris Boswell – Pittsburgh Steelers

Boswell was back in the lineup in Week 14 after missing six weeks on injured reserve. While his lone field goal attempt was blocked, he made two extra points. It’s safe to assume he needed to work out the kinks in his first game back. Because he missed so much time, he’s available in many fantasy leagues and will be a strong streaming option in Week 15 when the Steelers face the Panthers on the road.