NFL Power Rankings: NFL Kicker Rankings for Week 16
Hannah Brewitt
We evaluate the league’s best kickers weekly based on skill and upcoming matchups.
Here are our updated kicker rankings heading into Week 16:
Rank
Player
Team
2
Daniel Carlson
Las Vegas Raiders
3
Tyler Bass
Buffalo Bills
1
Justin Tucker
Baltimore Ravens
4
Harrison Butker
Kansas City Chiefs
5
Brett Maher
Dallas Cowboys
6
Jason Myers
Seattle Seahawks
7
Nick Folk
New England Patriots
8
Graham Gano
New York Giants
9
Evan McPherson
Cincinnati Bengals
10
Ryan Succop
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1. Daniel Carlson – Las Vegas Raiders
Carlson cashed three extra points and one field goal in Week 15. He is one of the league’s most reliable kickers, converting 90% of field goal attempts and 96% of extra point tries on the season. He remains a solid option heading into Week 16 when the Raiders take on the Steelers.
2. Tyler Bass – Buffalo Bills
Bass cashed the 35-yard game-winning field goal in Week 15 against the Dolphins. He has an essential skill as a Bills’ kicker, the ability to perform in any weather. He doesn’t let the wind or snow get in his way, which will be handy this week in Chicago.
3. Justin Tucker – Baltimore Ravens
Tucker had arguably one of the worst showings of his career in Week 15. He missed two field goals, one sailed wide, and one was blocked. Before this start, he was perfect on sub-50-yard field goal attempts this season. This game was more of a fluke than anything, and he still is one of the league’s top (if not the top) kickers.
4. Harrison Butker – Kansas City Chiefs
Butker missed two attempts in the Chiefs’ Week 15 win over the Texans. The best asset to Butker’s game is the Chiefs’ high-powered offense. He will have scoring opportunities if they continue to compete at an elite level. The only setback to Butker’s game is inconsistency. He has more opportunities than many kickers on this list but also more misses. Up next, the Chiefs meet the Seahawks at home.
5. Brett Maher – Dallas Cowboys
Maher was a perfect 6-for-6 in the Cowboys’ Week 15 loss to the Jaguars. He is one of the most consistent kickers on this list and should continue to be in Week 16 against the Eagles.
6. Jason Myers – Seattle Seahawks
Myers was perfect in the Seahawks’ Week 15 loss to the 49ers. He cashed two field goal attempts, including one from over 50 yards out. The Seahawks will face the Chiefs next. They rank 18th in scoring defense. The Seahawks have the seventh-highest-scoring offense, so Myers should have ample scoring opportunities.
7. Nick Folk – New England Patriots
Folk converted his only field goal attempt and both extra-point tries in the Patriots’ Week 15 loss. Up next, the Pats take on the Bengals at home. Folk knows how to kick in Foxboro, remaining a solid option even if unfavorable weather conditions arise.
8. Graham Gano – New York Giants
Gano was perfect in the Giants’ Week 15 win over the Commanders. He remains a strong option in Week 16, kicking indoors against the Vikings.
9. Evan McPherson – Cincinnati Bengals
McPherson made both field goal attempts and two extra-point tries in the Bengals’ Week 15 win over the Buccaneers. So far this season, he has made 21 of 25 field goal attempts. Up next, the Bengals face the Patriots on the road.
10. Ryan Succop – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Succop made his lone field goal attempt and two extra points in the Bucs’ loss to the Bengals. Although the Bucs’ struggling offense has negatively impacted the placekicker’s fantasy scoring, he could be a solid option in Week 16 against the Cardinals.
