NFL Power Rankings: NFL Kicker Rankings for Week 17

We evaluate the league’s best kickers weekly based on skill and upcoming matchups.

Here are our updated kicker rankings heading into Week 17:

NFL Kicker Rankings Entering Week 17

Rank Player Team 1 Brett Maher Dallas Cowboys 2 Tyler Bass Buffalo Bills 3 Justin Tucker Baltimore Ravens 4 Harrison Butker Kansas City Chiefs 5 Daniel Carlson Las Vegas Raiders 6 Graham Gano New York Giants 7 Cameron Dicker Los Angeles Chargers 8 Robbie Gould San Francisco 49ers 9 Nick Folk New England Patriots 10 Ryan Succop Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1. Brett Maher – Dallas Cowboys

Maher stepped up to the plate in the second half of the season. He’s now the top-scoring kicker in fantasy with 151 total points. He is one of the most consistent kickers on this list and should continue to be in Week 17 against the Titans.

2. Tyler Bass – Buffalo Bills

Bass struggled in Chicago, missing his only field goal attempt and making three of four extra-point tries. Other than this game, Bass has been lights out all season. This performance can be considered a fluke, so long as he gets his act back together for the Bengals and Patriots.

3. Justin Tucker – Baltimore Ravens

Tucker bounced back from his poor Week 15 performance with a three field goal showing in Week 16. He had one 55-yard attempt blocked and added one extra point. Despite the recent slip, he remains a top option through the end of the season.

4. Harrison Butker – Kansas City Chiefs

Butker was perfect in Week 16 against the Seahawks. Week after week, the Chiefs compete at an elite level. The only setback to Butker’s game is inconsistency. He has more opportunities than many kickers on this list but also more misses. Next, the Chiefs meet the Broncos at home.

5. Daniel Carlson – Las Vegas Raiders

Carlson made his lone field goal attempt, and extra point try in Week 16. He is one of the league’s most reliable kickers, converting 90% of field goal attempts and 96% of extra point tries on the season. He remains a solid option heading into Week 17 when the Raiders take on the 49ers.

6. Graham Gano – New York Giants

Gano was perfect in the Giants’ Week 16 loss to the Vikings. He converted two 44-yarders and a 55-yarder, plus an extra point try. He remains a strong option in Week 17, kicking against the Colts.

7. Cameron Dicker -Los Angeles Chargers

Dicker has attempted multiple kicks in seven of his nine career games. He’s a consistent point producer and gets the added benefit of playing in Los Angeles. The stage is set for Dicker to have another strong showing this week against the Rams.

8. Robbie Gould – San Francisco 49ers

Gould made all three field goals and four extra points in the 49ers’ win over the Commanders. He remains a top option in Week 17 against the Raiders.

9. Nick Folk – New England Patriots

Folk struggled in Week 16. The windy conditions in Foxboro impacted both sides, with Folk and Bengals kicker Evan McPherson having out-of-character misses. The weather is supposed to be less extreme in Week 17, which will help his production against the Bills.

10. Ryan Succop – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Succop scored 13 points in the Bucs’ low-scoring Week 16 victory. The Bucs’ struggling offense relied heavily on Succop, which increased his point production. He remains a viable option through the final two weeks of the regular season.