NFL Power Rankings: NFL Kicker Rankings for Week 18

We evaluate the league’s best kickers weekly based on skill and upcoming matchups.

Here are our updated kicker rankings heading into Week 18:

NFL Kicker Rankings Entering Week 18

Rank Player Team 1 Brett Maher Dallas Cowboys 2 Justin Tucker Baltimore Ravens 3 Tyler Bass Buffalo Bills 4 Daniel Carlson Las Vegas Raiders 5 Robbie Gould San Francisco 49ers 6 Graham Gano New York Giants 7 Riley Patterson Jacksonville Jaguars 8 Harrison Butker Kansas City Chiefs 9 Evan McPherson Cincinnati Bengals 10 Jake Elliott Philadelphia Eagles

1. Brett Maher – Dallas Cowboys

Maher stepped up to the plate in the second half of the season. He’s now the top-scoring kicker in fantasy with 161 total points. He is one of the most consistent kickers on this list and should continue to be in Week 18 against the Commanders.

2. Justin Tucker – Baltimore Ravens

Tucker was perfect in the Ravens’ Week 17 loss to the Steelers. Next, the Ravens face the Bengals. In Week 5, Tucker had his best game of the season against the Bengals, scoring 16 fantasy points on four field goals.

3. Tyler Bass – Buffalo Bills

The Bills’ Week 17 game against the Bengals was postponed after safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital mid-game. It is unclear when that game will be made up, but the Bills are still slated to play the Patriots this weekend. Bass is one of the league’s top-scoring fantasy kickers and remains a solid option.

4. Daniel Carlson – Las Vegas Raiders

Carlson cashed all six kicks in Week 17. He is one of the league’s most reliable kickers, converting 90% of field goal attempts and 96% of extra point tries on the season. He’s a great option in Week 18 when the Raiders meet the Chiefs.

5. Robbie Gould – San Francisco 49ers

Gould gets many scoring opportunities thanks to the 49ers’ dominant offense. In the last two games, he’s scored six field goals and eight extra points. He should have another big night against the Cardinals, who allow the sixth-most points to opposing kickers.

6. Graham Gano – New York Giants

Gano converted his lone field goal attempt and five extra points in the Giants’ Week 17 win over the Colts. He remains a strong option in Week 18, kicking against the Eagles.

7. Riley Patterson – Jacksonville Jaguars

Patterson made his only field goal attempt, and all four extra-point tries in the Jaguars’ Week 17 win over the Texans. He’s been reliable for the Jags all season and should continue to be in Week 18 against the Titans.

8. Harrison Butker – Kansas City Chiefs

Butker is one of four kickers kicking indoors this week when the Chiefs take on the Raiders. His main advantage is the Chiefs’ high-powered offense. His most significant disadvantage is his inaccuracy. He has more opportunities than many kickers on this list but also more misses.

9. Evan McPherson – Cincinnati Bengals

As with Bass’s Bills, the Bengals’ Week 17 game against was postponed after Hamlin’s injury. In Week 18, the Bengals face the Ravens, who have given up at least three field goals and three extra points in their last two games.

10. Jake Elliott – Philadelphia Eagles

Elliott is the biggest wild card on this list. He’s hit or miss, but when he hits, he really hits. The Eagles are the heavy home favorites against the Giants in Week 18. Elliott should have plenty of scoring opportunities.