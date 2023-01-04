NFL Power Rankings: NFL Kicker Rankings for Week 18
Hannah Brewitt
We evaluate the league’s best kickers weekly based on skill and upcoming matchups.
Here are our updated kicker rankings heading into Week 18:
NFL Kicker Rankings Entering Week 18
Rank
Player
Team
1
Brett Maher
Dallas Cowboys
2
Justin Tucker
Baltimore Ravens
3
Tyler Bass
Buffalo Bills
4
Daniel Carlson
Las Vegas Raiders
5
Robbie Gould
San Francisco 49ers
6
Graham Gano
New York Giants
7
Riley Patterson
Jacksonville Jaguars
8
Harrison Butker
Kansas City Chiefs
9
Evan McPherson
Cincinnati Bengals
10
Jake Elliott
Philadelphia Eagles
1. Brett Maher – Dallas Cowboys
Maher stepped up to the plate in the second half of the season. He’s now the top-scoring kicker in fantasy with 161 total points. He is one of the most consistent kickers on this list and should continue to be in Week 18 against the Commanders.
2. Justin Tucker – Baltimore Ravens
Tucker was perfect in the Ravens’ Week 17 loss to the Steelers. Next, the Ravens face the Bengals. In Week 5, Tucker had his best game of the season against the Bengals, scoring 16 fantasy points on four field goals.
3. Tyler Bass – Buffalo Bills
The Bills’ Week 17 game against the Bengals was postponed after safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital mid-game. It is unclear when that game will be made up, but the Bills are still slated to play the Patriots this weekend. Bass is one of the league’s top-scoring fantasy kickers and remains a solid option.
4. Daniel Carlson – Las Vegas Raiders
Carlson cashed all six kicks in Week 17. He is one of the league’s most reliable kickers, converting 90% of field goal attempts and 96% of extra point tries on the season. He’s a great option in Week 18 when the Raiders meet the Chiefs.
5. Robbie Gould – San Francisco 49ers
Gould gets many scoring opportunities thanks to the 49ers’ dominant offense. In the last two games, he’s scored six field goals and eight extra points. He should have another big night against the Cardinals, who allow the sixth-most points to opposing kickers.
6. Graham Gano – New York Giants
Gano converted his lone field goal attempt and five extra points in the Giants’ Week 17 win over the Colts. He remains a strong option in Week 18, kicking against the Eagles.
7. Riley Patterson – Jacksonville Jaguars
Patterson made his only field goal attempt, and all four extra-point tries in the Jaguars’ Week 17 win over the Texans. He’s been reliable for the Jags all season and should continue to be in Week 18 against the Titans.
8. Harrison Butker – Kansas City Chiefs
Butker is one of four kickers kicking indoors this week when the Chiefs take on the Raiders. His main advantage is the Chiefs’ high-powered offense. His most significant disadvantage is his inaccuracy. He has more opportunities than many kickers on this list but also more misses.
9. Evan McPherson – Cincinnati Bengals
As with Bass’s Bills, the Bengals’ Week 17 game against was postponed after Hamlin’s injury. In Week 18, the Bengals face the Ravens, who have given up at least three field goals and three extra points in their last two games.
10. Jake Elliott – Philadelphia Eagles
Elliott is the biggest wild card on this list. He’s hit or miss, but when he hits, he really hits. The Eagles are the heavy home favorites against the Giants in Week 18. Elliott should have plenty of scoring opportunities.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.