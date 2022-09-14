NFL Power Rankings: NFL Kicker Rankings for Week 2

Week 1 of the NFL season proved what a difference a reliable kicker could make. Season openers across the league were decided by both makes and misses from the kicker position. It’s too early to write off any kicker based on one week, so here’s what we know and what we can predict.

NFL Kicker Rankings

Rank Player Team 1 Justin Tucker Baltimore Ravens 2 Matt Gay Los Angeles Rams 3 Daniel Carlson Las Vegas Raiders 4 Tyler Bass Buffalo Bills 5 Evan McPherson Cincinnati Bengals 6 Brandon McManus Denver Broncos 7 Ryan Succop Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8 Matt Prater Cardinals 9 Jake Elliot Philadelphia Eagles 10 Graham Gano New York Giants

1. Justin Tucker – Baltimore Ravens

No surprise that Justin Tucker holds the highest ranking. The top-tier Ravens kicker converted his only field goal attempt and all three extra points on Sunday against the Jets.

2. Matt Gay – Los Angeles Rams

The Rams were blown out by the Bills this week. Gay delivered where he could, making a lengthy 57-yard field goal to tie it up in the second quarter.

3. Daniel Carlson – Las Vegas Raiders

Carlson has the clutch gene. He led the NFL with five game-winning kicks in the fourth quarter or later in 2021. He continued to impress in this season’s opener, burying both field goal attempts and one extra point.

4. Tyler Bass – Buffalo Bills

The Bills have one of the league’s top offenses, meaning Bass should have plenty of chances to tally points. His first showing saw success in his only field goal attempt and all four tries at an extra point.

5. Evan McPherson – Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals season opener was a mess for the typically dependable McPherson. First, getting his kick blocked by the Steelers’ defense. Then, missing what would have been a game-winning 29-yard field goal. McPherson should have plenty of opportunities to get back on track against the Cowboys this Sunday.

6. Brandon McManus – Denver Broncos

McManus cracks the top ten despite missing a potentially game-winning kick on the Broncos’ last drive against the Seahawks. He still racked up ten points, three of four field-goal attempts, and his only extra point try.

7. Ryan Succop – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Succop was instrumental in the Bucs’ Week 1 win over the Cowboys. He made kicks from 44, 38, 29, and 47 yards to lift the team to a 12-3 lead heading into halftime.

8. Matt Prater – Arizona Cardinals

Prater did not get a field goal attempt and made his only extra point in the Cardinals’ Week 1 loss to the Chiefs. He didn’t have much opportunity to show his skills and remains a solid option heading into Week 2.

9. Jake Elliot – Philadelphia Eagles

Elliot made his lone field goal attempt and all five extra points against the Lions, his sixth straight regular-season notching at least eight points dating back to last year.

10. Graham Gano – New York Giants

Gano didn’t see much action on Sunday against the Titans, but he has proved his potential to be a top ten kicker. In his last two seasons with the Giants, he made 60 of 65 field-goal tries and 39 of 41 extra-point attempts.