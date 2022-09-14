NFL Power Rankings: NFL Kicker Rankings for Week 2
Hannah Brewitt
Week 1 of the NFL season proved what a difference a reliable kicker could make. Season openers across the league were decided by both makes and misses from the kicker position. It’s too early to write off any kicker based on one week, so here’s what we know and what we can predict.
NFL Kicker Rankings
Rank
Player
Team
1
Justin Tucker
Baltimore Ravens
2
Matt Gay
Los Angeles Rams
3
Daniel Carlson
Las Vegas Raiders
4
Tyler Bass
Buffalo Bills
5
Evan McPherson
Cincinnati Bengals
6
Brandon McManus
Denver Broncos
7
Ryan Succop
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8
Matt Prater
Cardinals
9
Jake Elliot
Philadelphia Eagles
10
Graham Gano
New York Giants
1. Justin Tucker – Baltimore Ravens
No surprise that Justin Tucker holds the highest ranking. The top-tier Ravens kicker converted his only field goal attempt and all three extra points on Sunday against the Jets.
2. Matt Gay – Los Angeles Rams
The Rams were blown out by the Bills this week. Gay delivered where he could, making a lengthy 57-yard field goal to tie it up in the second quarter.
3. Daniel Carlson – Las Vegas Raiders
Carlson has the clutch gene. He led the NFL with five game-winning kicks in the fourth quarter or later in 2021. He continued to impress in this season’s opener, burying both field goal attempts and one extra point.
4. Tyler Bass – Buffalo Bills
The Bills have one of the league’s top offenses, meaning Bass should have plenty of chances to tally points. His first showing saw success in his only field goal attempt and all four tries at an extra point.
5. Evan McPherson – Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals season opener was a mess for the typically dependable McPherson. First, getting his kick blocked by the Steelers’ defense. Then, missing what would have been a game-winning 29-yard field goal. McPherson should have plenty of opportunities to get back on track against the Cowboys this Sunday.
6. Brandon McManus – Denver Broncos
McManus cracks the top ten despite missing a potentially game-winning kick on the Broncos’ last drive against the Seahawks. He still racked up ten points, three of four field-goal attempts, and his only extra point try.
7. Ryan Succop – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Succop was instrumental in the Bucs’ Week 1 win over the Cowboys. He made kicks from 44, 38, 29, and 47 yards to lift the team to a 12-3 lead heading into halftime.
8. Matt Prater – Arizona Cardinals
Prater did not get a field goal attempt and made his only extra point in the Cardinals’ Week 1 loss to the Chiefs. He didn’t have much opportunity to show his skills and remains a solid option heading into Week 2.
9. Jake Elliot – Philadelphia Eagles
Elliot made his lone field goal attempt and all five extra points against the Lions, his sixth straight regular-season notching at least eight points dating back to last year.
10. Graham Gano – New York Giants
Gano didn’t see much action on Sunday against the Titans, but he has proved his potential to be a top ten kicker. In his last two seasons with the Giants, he made 60 of 65 field-goal tries and 39 of 41 extra-point attempts.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.