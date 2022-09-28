NFL Power Rankings: NFL Kicker Rankings for Week 4

We reevaluate the league’s best kickers each week based on skill and upcoming matchup. While the top kickers in the league remain pretty consistent, here are our updated kicker rankings heading into Week 4.

NFL Kicker Rankings Entering Week 4

Rank Player Team 1 Justin Tucker Baltimore Ravens 2 Tyler Bass Buffalo Bills 3 Ryan Succop Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4 Daniel Carlson Las Vegas Raiders 5 Evan McPherson Cincinnati Bengals 6 Matt Gay Los Angeles Rams 7 Brandon McManus Denver Broncos 8 Younghoe Koo Atlanta Falcons 9 Jake Elliott Philadelphia Eagles 10 Matt Prater Arizona Cardinals

1. Justin Tucker – Baltimore Ravens

No surprises at the number one spot with Justin Tucker. He is the most accurate field goal kicker ever at 91.1% accuracy and continues to deliver in high-pressure moments. In Week 3, he became just the fourth player in NFL history to record 50 field goals of 50 yards or more, which is more impressive considering his accuracy rating. The Ravens face the Bills in Week 4. Buffalo has a strong defense, so Tucker could see a lot of action from field goal range.

2. Tyler Bass – Buffalo Bills

Along will Tucker, Tyler Bass is all but a guaranteed start week-to-week. He missed a 38-yard field goal in the fourth quarter of the Bill’s Week 3 loss. He remains a viable option heading into Week 4 to face the Ravens.

3. Ryan Succop – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ryan Succop was two-for-two in field goal attempts during the Buc’s Week 3 loss to the Packers. The Bucs have struggled to get into the red zone as of late, leaving room for Succop to rack up 27 points. In Week 4, they face the Chiefs, potentially in Indianapolis, due to the hurricane headed for the southeast.

4. Daniel Carlson – Las Vegas Raiders

Daniel Carlson is tied with Succop for total field goals made with eight. In Week 3, he made three, along with his lone extra-point attempt. While the Raiders have yet to record a win, Carlson has been presented with plenty of scoring opportunities. In Week 4, they face the Broncos under the familiar roof of Allegiant Stadium.

5. Evan McPherson – Cincinnati Bengals

Evan McPherson had his first career missed road field goal on a 41-yard attempt in Week 3 against the Jets. He is seven-for-nine and should continue to improve as the season progresses. The Bengals meet Miami in Week 4.

6. Matt Gay – Los Angeles Rams

Another perfect week for Matt Gay against the Cardinals. The 28-year-old completed two field goals and two extra points and has yet to miss a kick this season. The Rams meet the 49ers in Week 4.

7. Brandon McManus – Denver Broncos

Week 3 was a dud for Brandon McManus. He made one of two field goal attempts in Denver’s one-point win over the 49ers. Quarterback Russell Wilson had a poor showing with limited offensive production. The team scored just 11 points, with the only three in the second quarter coming from McManus. Next, they meet the Raiders on the road.

8. Younghoe Koo – Atlanta Falcons

Younghoe Koo was perfect during the Falcons’ 27-23 win over the Seahawks. He drilled both field goal attempts and all three extra point attempts, tying the game twice in the first and third quarters. So far this season, the Falcons have scored at least 25 points per game, which bodes well for Koo’s potential for point production.

9. Jake Elliott – Philadelphia Eagles

Jake Elliott’s fantasy scoring has been limited because of Philly’s ability to make it into the end zone. He’s been utilized for extra points 11 times (all of which he’s made) compared to just four field goal attempts. The Eagles meet the Jaguars at home in Week 4. Based on the last few weeks, the Jaguars are a sneaky contender and could be trouble for the Eagles.

10. Matt Prater – Arizona Cardinals

Matt Prater made all four field goal attempts in Week 3 against the Rams. He wasn’t utilized as much during the first two weeks but has proven that he can produce points when given the opportunity. This week, he ranks lower on the list because of Week 4’s matchup with the Panthers. Both teams are averaging less than nine first-half points, which could make for a low-scoring game.