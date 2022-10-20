NFL Power Rankings: NFL Kicker Rankings for Week 7

Based on skill and upcoming matchups, we re-evaluate the league’s best kickers each week. While the top kickers in the league remain pretty consistent, the Bills, Eagles, Rams, and Vikings are on a bye this week. That leaves typical top-ten kickers Tyler Bass and Matt Gay off this list.

Here are our updated kicker rankings heading into Week 7:

NFL Kicker Rankings Entering Week 7

Rank Player Team 1 Justin Tucker Baltimore Ravens 2 Daniel Carlson Las Vegas Raiders 3 Ryan Succop Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4 Harrison Butker Kansas City Chiefs 5 Evan McPherson Cincinnati Bengals 6 Brett Maher Dallas Cowboys 7 Brandon McManus Denver Broncos 8 Younghoe Koo Atlanta Falcons 9 Nick Folk New England Patriots 10 Chase McLaughlin Indianapolis Colts

1. Justin Tucker – Baltimore Ravens

Tucker missed his first field goal since Week 10 of last year on Sunday against the Giants. He banged a 56-yarder off the upright in the final minute of the first quarter. While many were shocked, a single miss is no reason to raise alarms. Tucker is still the league’s most reliable option at kicker and remains an automatic start as long as he is healthy and available.

2. Daniel Carlson – Las Vegas Raiders

Carlson got a break in Week 6 with the Raiders on the bye. In Week 7, he’ll be kicking indoors, which almost always aids kicking from a distance. Carlson leads the league in scoring with 53 points. He is one of the league’s most consistent kickers, with 38 consecutive field goals.

3. Ryan Succop – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Succop made all four field goal attempts in Tampa Bay’s Week 6 loss to the Steelers. Through six games, he’s converted 15-of-16 field goal attempts and garnered at least six points each week. He remains a viable option heading into Week 7 against the Panthers.

4. Harrison Butker – Kansas City Chiefs

Butker returned from injury in Week 6, scoring eight points on two field goals and two extra points. He kicked the longest field goal of any player so far this season and set the franchise record for the longest field goal at 62 yards. In Week 7, the Chiefs face the 49ers on the road.

5. Evan McPherson – Cincinnati Bengals

McPherson drilled a 52-yard field goal and all three extra-point attempts in the Bengal’s Week 6 win over the Saints. On the season, he is 11-for-13 on field goals, including a perfect 4-for-4 from 50-plus yards. He remains a solid option when the Bengals meet the Falcons in Week 7.

6. Brett Maher – Dallas Cowboys

Maher was 1-for-2 on field goal attempts in Week 6, missing a 59-yarder. The Cowboys meet the Lions in Week 7, with Dak Prescott returning to play. Detroit gives up an average of 34 points per game, so Maher should see a lot of action.

7. Brandon McManus – Denver Broncos

The special teams unit is arguably the Broncos’ best asset. Because the team struggles to find the end zone, McManus is called to perform rather frequently. He has attempted the most field goals in the league so far and is the sixth-highest-scoring fantasy kicker.

8. Younghoe Koo – Atlanta Falcons

In Week 6, Koo cashed all four extra-point attempts and did not attempt any field goals. He has been limited in the last few weeks but can expect more scoring opportunities in Week 7 against the Bengals. Their defense has allowed a league-high 22 field goal attempts and an average of 13.2 fantasy points to opposing kickers.

9. Nick Folk – New England Patriots

In Week 6, Folk converted all five extra points and was 1-for-2 on field goal attempts. The Patriots are favored to beat the Bears at home in Week 7. This is good news for Folk because he’s more productive when the Patriots win. The Patriots are .500 this season. In their three wins, he’s had at least two field goal attempts per game. In their losses, he’s had three total.

10. Chase McLaughlin – Indianapolis Colts

Since joining the Colts a few weeks ago, McLaughlin has made nine of ten field goal attempts and earned Special Teams Player of the Week Honors. In Week 7, the Colts have an AFC South matchup with the Titans.