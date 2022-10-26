NFL Power Rankings: NFL Kicker Rankings for Week 8

Based on skill and upcoming matchups, we re-evaluate the league’s best kickers each week. Here are our updated kicker rankings heading into Week 8:

NFL Kicker Rankings Entering Week 8

Rank Player Team 1 Justin Tucker Baltimore Ravens 2 Daniel Carlson Las Vegas Raiders 3 Tyler Bass Buffalo Bills 4 Ryan Succop Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5 Evan McPherson Cincinnati Bengals 6 Brett Maher Dallas Cowboys 7 Younghoe Koo Atlanta Falcons 8 Jason Myers Seattle Seahawks 9 Cade York Cleveland Browns 10 Riley Patterson Jacksonville Jaguars

1. Justin Tucker – Baltimore Ravens

Tucker converted all three field goal attempts and both extra points in Week 7’s win over the Browns. He is the league’s most reliable option at kicker and remains an automatic start as long as he is healthy and available. In Week 8, the Ravens face the Buccaneers for Thursday Night Football.

2. Daniel Carlson – Las Vegas Raiders

Carlson drilled a 50-yarder to cap off the Raiders’ opening drive against the Texans in Week 7. He was also a perfect 5-for-5 on extra point attempts. In Week 8, Carlson will be kicking indoors as the Raiders travel to New Orleans to face the Saints. The Saints are in the top ten for fantasy point allowed per game to kickers.

3. Tyler Bass – Buffalo Bills

The Bills had a bye in Week 7, so Bass should be well-rested and ready to go in Week 8 against the Packers. He converted his lone field goal attempt and three extra-point attempts in his most recent showing.

4. Ryan Succop – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 7 was not pretty for the Buccaneers. Succop had his lowest output of the season, scoring on his lone field goal attempt. The Panthers dominated the Bucs’ offense, so Succop wasn’t in a position to generate many points. In Week 8, they face the Ravens at home. Succop remains a viable option so long as the Buccaneers get out of their scoring slump.

5. Evan McPherson – Cincinnati Bengals

McPherson made all five extra-point tries in Week 7’s matchup with the Falcons. The Bengals’ offense was very successful in the red zone, and McPherson was not sent in to attempt a single field goal. The Bengals meet the Browns in Week 8.

6. Brett Maher – Dallas Cowboys

Maher had a perfect Week 7. He made his only field goal attempt and three extra-point tries. The Cowboys face the Bears in Week 8. With Dak Prescott back at quarterback, Maher should start seeing a lot more action.

7. Younghoe Koo – Atlanta Falcons

Koo cashed his lone field goal attempt and both extra-point tries in Week 7 against the Bengals. He has not been a significant point producer lately, attempting just two field goals in the last three games. However, the Falcons’ schedule lightens up considerably in the coming weeks, starting with the Panthers.

8. Jason Myers – Seattle Seahawks

Myers has been very consistent this season. He is 15-for-16 on field goals and 18-for-19 on extra points, including a perfect 3-for-3 on field goals of 50 or more yards. Seattle faces the Giants in Week 8. The Giants have been generous to kickers this season, with at least three field goal attempts in five of seven games.

9. Cade York – Cleveland Browns

York was 2-for-3 on field goal attempts, and 2-for-2 on extra-point tries in the Browns’ Week 7 loss to the Chargers. The game ended with some controversy. York was sent on for a 55-yard attempt with just under two minutes left in play. An illegal motion penalty was called on Michael Dunn. The officials huddled for a decent amount of time but did not overturn the call. The ball was pushed back to 60-yards and blocked, killing the Browns’ chance to win. In Week 8, the Browns face the Bengals.

10. Riley Patterson – Jacksonville Jaguars

Patterson made his lone field goal attempt and had an extra point attempt blocked in Week 7’s loss to the Giants. He is 10-for-11 on field goal attempts and 13-for-14 on extra point attempts through seven games. Patterson could have more scoring opportunities in Week 8 against the Broncos, who most recently gave up three field goals to the Jets.