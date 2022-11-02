NFL Power Rankings: NFL Kicker Rankings for Week 9

We re-evaluate the league’s best kickers each week based on skill and upcoming matchups. Here are our updated kicker rankings heading into Week 9:

Rank Player Team 1 Justin Tucker Baltimore Ravens 2 Daniel Carlson Las Vegas Raiders 3 Tyler Bass Buffalo Bills 4 Harrison Butker Kansas City Chiefs 5 Jason Sanders Miami Dolphins 6 Jake Elliott Philadelphia Eagles 7 Younghoe Koo Atlanta Falcons 8 Jason Myers Seattle Seahawks 9 Greg Joseph Minnesota Vikings 10 Evan McPherson Cincinnati Bengals

1. Justin Tucker – Baltimore Ravens

Tucker converted two of three field goal attempts and all three extra points in Week 8’s win over the Buccaneers. He is the league’s most reliable option at kicker and remains an automatic start as long as he is healthy and available. In Week 9, the Ravens travel to New Orleans to face the Saints.

2. Daniel Carlson – Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders had their worst showing of the season so far in Week 8 against the Saints. Offensive production was non-existent, limiting Carlson’s opportunities for point production. He did not attempt a single field goal or extra point. Despite the setback, Carlson remains one of the league’s top kickers. In Week 9, the Raiders face the Jaguars on the road.

3. Tyler Bass – Buffalo Bills

Bass had a perfect performance in Week 8 against the Packers. He connected two field goal attempts and three extra points on the way to the Bills’ 17-27 win. He remains a viable option heading into Week 9.

4. Harrison Butker – Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City was on the bye in Week 8 and returns to face the Titans in Week 9. The bye week provided much-needed rest for Butker, who missed some time this season with an ankle injury. In his first game back from injury, he drilled a 40-plus and a 50-plus yarder, proving he is still in scoring form.

5. Jason Sanders – Miami Dolphins

Sanders nailed a 45-yarder and four extra points in Week 8’s win over the Lions. Before this matchup, he attempted multiple field goals in four consecutive games. The Dolphins next travel to Chicago to face the Bears for their second straight road game.

6. Jake Elliott – Philadelphia Eagles

Elliott kicked five extra points during the Eagles’ Week 8 win over the Steelers. Up next, they face the Texans on the road. The Eagles are favored to win and should be in a scoring position rather frequently. The only concern regarding Elliott’s scoring potential is that the Eagles could convert every opportunity into a touchdown rather than sending Elliott in for field goal attempts. Entering the matchup, the Texans give up the fourth-most fantasy points to kickers.

7. Younghoe Koo – Atlanta Falcons

Koo scored the 41-yard game-winning field goal to down the Panthers in overtime in Week 8. He has converted nine of his past ten field goal attempts and 82.4% of all attempts this season. He remains a viable option in Week 9 when the Falcons face the Chargers.

8. Jason Myers – Seattle Seahawks

Myers has been very consistent this season. He was perfect in the Seahawks’ third-straight win, converting two field goal attempts and three extra points against the Giants. He hasn’t missed a field goal since Week 4 and continues to be one of the most reliable kickers in the league.

9. Greg Joseph – Minnesota Vikings

Joseph did not meet expectations in Week 8, scoring just four points during the Vikings’ win over the Cardinals. He struggles from distance but is one of the league’s more reliable kickers from within 40 yards. He is a viable option in Week 9 as the Vikings travel to Washington to face the Commanders.

10. Evan McPherson – Cincinnati Bengals

McPherson falls to the bottom of the top ten because of individual and team struggles. In Week 8 against the Browns, he missed his only field goal attempt and made 1-of-2 extra points. The Bengals’ overall offensive production has been underwhelming this year, especially compared to the team that nearly won a Super Bowl just last season. That being said, the Bengals are favored over their Week 9 opponent, the Panthers, which should bode well for McPherson.