NFL Power Rankings: NFL Kicker Rankings for Wild Card Weekend

We evaluate the league’s best kickers weekly based on skill and upcoming matchups.

Here are our updated kicker rankings heading into the playoffs:

NFL Kicker Rankings Entering Wild Card Weekend

Rank Player Team 1 Justin Tucker Baltimore Ravens 2 Brett Maher Dallas Cowboys 3 Tyler Bass Buffalo Bills 4 Robbie Gould San Francisco 49ers 5 Evan McPherson Cincinnati Bengals 6 Graham Gano New York Giants 7 Riley Patterson Jacksonville Jaguars 8 Cameron Dicker Los Angeles Chargers 9 Ryan Succop Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10 Greg Joseph Minnesota Vikings

1. Justin Tucker – Baltimore Ravens

Tucker was perfect in the Ravens’ Week 18 loss to the Bengals. The two teams will meet again this week in the Wild Card round. Tucker has had some of his best performances of the season against the Bengals, and the same can be expected on Sunday.

2. Brett Maher – Dallas Cowboys

Maher finished the season on a low note, missing his only kick attempt. Besides that, he stepped up to the plate in the second half of the season. That game can be considered more of a fluke than a habit.

3. Tyler Bass – Buffalo Bills

Bass cashed all five extra-point tries and did not attempt a field goal during the Bills’ Week 18 win over the Patriots. He has been one of the league’s most consistent kickers all season, making 27-of-31 field goals and 48-of-50 extra-point tries.

4. Robbie Gould – San Francisco 49ers

Gould gets many scoring opportunities thanks to the 49ers’ dominant offense. Historically, the 17-year veteran has performed well in the playoffs. Remember that clutch game-winner in the NFC divisional round last year? He is a solid option as long as the 49ers are in contention.

5. Evan McPherson – Cincinnati Bengals

McPherson has had some ups and downs this season, and the Bengals are a legitimate Super Bowl contender. They could go deep into the playoffs, meaning McPherson could have his shot a redemption. In his rookie season, he was perfect through the postseason. If there’s any time to get back on track, it’s now.

6. Graham Gano – New York Giants

The 13-year vet made his lone field goal attempt and lone extra-point try during the Giants’ loss to the Eagles. As one of the most accurate kickers in the league, he finished the regular season hitting 90.6% of field goal attempts. When the Giants face the Vikings this weekend, it will be his first playoff appearance since 2017.

7. Riley Patterson – Jacksonville Jaguars

Patterson finished the season 30-for-35 on field goal attempts and 36-for-37 on extra-point tries. He did not practice on Tuesday due to a knee injury but could be back in the lineup this weekend. He’s a solid option as long as the Jags stay alive.

8. Cameron Dicker – Los Angeles Chargers

Dicker’s journey this season has been a pleasant surprise. The rookie will see the postseason for the first time this weekend when the Chargers meet the Jaguars. He will be playing in warm Florida weather, which usually bodes well for kickers.

9. Ryan Succop – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Succop was perfect in the Bucs’ Week 18 loss to the Falcons. He ended the season with an 81.6% success rate on field goals, which is his lowest in a season since 2011. Still, he has a favorable opponent on Monday in the Cowboys. Dallas is tied for the fourth-most field-goal attempts per game allowed on the road.

10. Greg Joseph – Minnesota Vikings

Joseph made all three field goal attempts in the Vikings’ Week 18 win over the Bears. Two weeks ago, he earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors after a game-winning 61-yard kick against the Giants. He remains a solid option as long as the Vikings are in the postseason.