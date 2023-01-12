NFL Power Rankings: NFL Kicker Rankings for Wild Card Weekend
Hannah Brewitt
We evaluate the league’s best kickers weekly based on skill and upcoming matchups.
Here are our updated kicker rankings heading into the playoffs:
NFL Kicker Rankings Entering Wild Card Weekend
Rank
Player
Team
1
Justin Tucker
Baltimore Ravens
2
Brett Maher
Dallas Cowboys
3
Tyler Bass
Buffalo Bills
4
Robbie Gould
San Francisco 49ers
5
Evan McPherson
Cincinnati Bengals
6
Graham Gano
New York Giants
7
Riley Patterson
Jacksonville Jaguars
8
Cameron Dicker
Los Angeles Chargers
9
Ryan Succop
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10
Greg Joseph
Minnesota Vikings
1. Justin Tucker – Baltimore Ravens
Tucker was perfect in the Ravens’ Week 18 loss to the Bengals. The two teams will meet again this week in the Wild Card round. Tucker has had some of his best performances of the season against the Bengals, and the same can be expected on Sunday.
2. Brett Maher – Dallas Cowboys
Maher finished the season on a low note, missing his only kick attempt. Besides that, he stepped up to the plate in the second half of the season. That game can be considered more of a fluke than a habit.
3. Tyler Bass – Buffalo Bills
Bass cashed all five extra-point tries and did not attempt a field goal during the Bills’ Week 18 win over the Patriots. He has been one of the league’s most consistent kickers all season, making 27-of-31 field goals and 48-of-50 extra-point tries.
4. Robbie Gould – San Francisco 49ers
Gould gets many scoring opportunities thanks to the 49ers’ dominant offense. Historically, the 17-year veteran has performed well in the playoffs. Remember that clutch game-winner in the NFC divisional round last year? He is a solid option as long as the 49ers are in contention.
5. Evan McPherson – Cincinnati Bengals
McPherson has had some ups and downs this season, and the Bengals are a legitimate Super Bowl contender. They could go deep into the playoffs, meaning McPherson could have his shot a redemption. In his rookie season, he was perfect through the postseason. If there’s any time to get back on track, it’s now.
6. Graham Gano – New York Giants
The 13-year vet made his lone field goal attempt and lone extra-point try during the Giants’ loss to the Eagles. As one of the most accurate kickers in the league, he finished the regular season hitting 90.6% of field goal attempts. When the Giants face the Vikings this weekend, it will be his first playoff appearance since 2017.
7. Riley Patterson – Jacksonville Jaguars
Patterson finished the season 30-for-35 on field goal attempts and 36-for-37 on extra-point tries. He did not practice on Tuesday due to a knee injury but could be back in the lineup this weekend. He’s a solid option as long as the Jags stay alive.
8. Cameron Dicker – Los Angeles Chargers
Dicker’s journey this season has been a pleasant surprise. The rookie will see the postseason for the first time this weekend when the Chargers meet the Jaguars. He will be playing in warm Florida weather, which usually bodes well for kickers.
9. Ryan Succop – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Succop was perfect in the Bucs’ Week 18 loss to the Falcons. He ended the season with an 81.6% success rate on field goals, which is his lowest in a season since 2011. Still, he has a favorable opponent on Monday in the Cowboys. Dallas is tied for the fourth-most field-goal attempts per game allowed on the road.
10. Greg Joseph – Minnesota Vikings
Joseph made all three field goal attempts in the Vikings’ Week 18 win over the Bears. Two weeks ago, he earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors after a game-winning 61-yard kick against the Giants. He remains a solid option as long as the Vikings are in the postseason.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.