NFL Saturday Slate Player Props to Target

With the college football regular season behind us and the holidays a little over a week away, we get extra NFL to watch this weekend! Saturday’s tripleheader begins with an AFC North clash as the Cleveland Browns host the Baltimore Ravens, who are tied for first place with Cincinnati.
After the first-place Buffalo Bills look to exact revenge on the second-place Miami Dolphins and gain some separation in the AFC East, we have a nightcap of the Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings. Not the sexiest matchup of the day, so why not spice it up with a player prop?
For more projections, line movement, ATS trends, and injury reports for the Ravens @ Browns, Colts @ Vikings, and all of Week 15’s games, click here.
Here are two player props to consider for your viewing pleasure:
Gus Edwards (Ravens) OVER 37.5 Rushing Yards:
Gus Edwards has rushed for over 38.5 yards in 80% (4/5) of games this season.
The Browns have allowed over 38.5 rushing yards to an opposing running back in 11 of 13 games (85%) this season, including in each of their last five games.
Gus Edwards is averaging 52.2 rushing yards per game this season.
The Browns have allowed 113.9 rushing yards per game to running backs this season, including 127.8 rushing yards per game to running backs over their last five games.
Michael Pittman (Colts) OVER 5.5 Receptions:
Michael Pittman has beaten the OVER for receptions in 17 of 29 games (59%) since the start of the 2020 season, including eight of 12 games (67%) this season.
The Vikings have allowed over 5.5 receptions to an opposing WR in eight of 13 games (62%) this season, including four of their last five games and each of the past three.
Michael Pittman is averaging 6.3 receptions per game this season.
Michael Pittman has been targeted seven or more times in 67% (8/12) of games this season, including two of his last three games.
