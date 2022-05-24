NFL Scouting Combine to Remain in Indianapolis in 2023-2024

The announcement was made at the NFL Spring League Meeting in Atlanta. This was the first time the NFL put the Combine out for bid, similar to how the Super Bowl and NFL Draft cities are chosen.
NFL Executive Vice President of Club Business and League Events, Peter O’Reilly, said, “After close review by our internal team, the Fan Engagement and Major Events Advisory Committee, and the National Invitational Camp staff, Indianapolis remains the best city to host and grow the NFL Combine in 2023 and 2024.”
The 2022 NFL Combine is estimated to have had a $9.6 million economic impact on the city and drew more fans than any other iteration of the event.
Indianapolis has hosted the NFL Combine every year since 1987.
Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Indianapolis Colts are -370 against the Houston Texans for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL Season.
