NFL Sunday Divisional Round Best Player Prop Bets: Cam Akers Going Over

Player props are a terrific way to get into the NFL action, and Sunday’s Divisional round slate is full of prime spots to capitalize on individual player performance. With teams looking to advance to the next round, a couple of players may exceed expectations.

Look below and check out a few props to target this week.

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Patrick Mahomes – Kansas City Chiefs

The Bet: Under 281.5 Passing Yards (-110)

In the marquee game of the day, the Kansas City Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills in a matchup with shootout potential, currently at 54-points on FanDuel Sportsbook. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains one of the more dynamic playmakers in the league, leading the seventh-ranked Kansas City offense (per PFF) that operates as one of the more pass-heavy teams in the league, using a 63%/37% pass-to-run play calling ratio (per RotoViz). Mahomes benefits from a distributed receiving corps highlighted by Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, using Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle as secondary options. Despite the high total, Mahomes and the Chiefs receiving corps face a stout Bills’ defense, ranked first in DVOA (per Football Outsiders), and may rely on the rushing game if the Chiefs happen to be ahead toward the end of the game.

In a Week 5, 38-20 loss to the Bills, Mahomes was 33-54, throwing for 272 yards and two touchdowns.

This year, Mahomes has reached the 282-passing yard mark five times. Our models project him for 277.91 passing yards against the Bills, trending slightly below the mark in what looks to be a tough matchup for the AFC West Champions, despite the possibility of a shootout.

Cam Akers – Los Angeles Rams

The Bet: Over 48.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers has had a miraculous return to action, missing extended time after suffering an Achilles injury during training camp. In two games this year, Akers has averaged 2.64 yards per carry and looks to have a full allotment of workload going his way, seeing 17 carries for 55 yards in a 34-11 win over the Arizona Cardinals Monday night. The Rams, however, will have a tough time, moving the ball on the ground, facing a Buccaneers defense ranked ninth in DVOA. As 3-point road underdogs on FanDuel Sportsbook, the Rams may rely on the arm of Matthew Stafford, who leads a Los Angeles offense that uses a pass-heavy 60%/40% pass-to-run play-calling ratio.

Last year, Akers reached the 49-rushing yard mark five times. He projects for 58.37 rushing yards against the Buccaneers Sunday, trending him toward the over, despite facing one of the stouter rush defenses in the league.

Cole Beasley – Buffalo Bills

The Bet: Under 29.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Wide receiver Cole Beasley looks to be one of the featured weapons for quarterback Josh Allen in the Buffalo Bills receiving corps. In a matchup with shootout potential, currently at 54-points on FanDuel Sportsbook, the AFC Divisional matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs looks like an ideal sport for Allen to move the ball through the air. Limited in a Week 5 38-20 win over the Chiefs, Beasley was limited to two targets, catching one pass for five yards. However, seeing 18% of the Bills’ target share, second only to Stefon Diggs, Beasley should see a full allotment of looks from Allen, especially in a close matchup. This year, Beasley averages seven targets per game and 8.5 yards per reception. Although improved, the Chiefs rank 23rd in pass DVOA, which should signal an opportunity for Beasley.

This season, Beasley has reached the 30-receiving yard mark in 10 games, and we’re projecting him for 20.12 receiving yards, trending him toward the under. Beasley might be limited in first looks given the variety of weapons in the Bills’ receiving corps.