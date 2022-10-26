NFL Super Bowl Odds Power Rankings: 49ers Rise After CMC Trade

The Buffalo Bills have retained their position at the top on their bye week, but the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers climbed the list.

Below are the top ten favorites to win the Super Bowl from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Buffalo Bills +270 (Last week: +290, #1)

Even though the Buffalo Bills had a bye week, they still saw their Super Bowl odds bet down from +290 to +270. An exciting test on Sunday Night Football is coming up this week when the team hosts the Green Bay Packers.

2. Philadelphia Eagles +550 (Last week: +550, #2)

The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles are also coming off a bye week, and they’ll be treated to a matchup with their in-state rivals in the Pittsburgh Steelers this week, so don’t be surprised if that run continues.

3. Kansas City Chiefs +650 (Last week: +800, #2)

It was a statement week for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, who went into San Francisco and thumped the 49ers, leading to their Super Bowl odds being bet down to +650.

4. San Francisco 49ers +1500 (Last week: +1900, #8)

Despite being blown out by the Kansas City Chiefs, the San Francisco 49ers saw a big jump in their Super Bowl odds and now have the fourth shortest odds at +1500. That stems from their acquisition of star running back Christian McCaffrey.

5. (Tie) Minnesota Vikings +1600 (Last week: +1700, #5)

Some of the top teams had Week 7 byes, which was no different for the Minnesota Vikings. Skol Army leads the NFC North by 2.5 games and is making a statement early on.

5. (Tie) Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1600 (Last week: +1100, #4)

It’s somewhat noteworthy that despite dropping to 3-4, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers still sit in a tie for the fifth-shortest Super Bowl odds. Some may call it the Tom Brady effect, and others say it resonates with a weak NFC South.

7. (Tie) Baltimore Ravens +1700 (Last week: +1800, #6)

As we approach the halfway point, the Baltimore Ravens have been somewhat of an enigma. They’re a Super Bowl contender when they play up to their potential, but that hasn’t been something they’ve consistently done this year.

7. (Tie) Dallas Cowboys +1700 (Last week: +2000, #9)

It wasn’t a signature victory, but the Dallas Cowboys improved to 5-2 after a win over the Detroit Lions. Still, the team saw their Super Bowl odds bet down from +2000 to +1700.

9. Cincinnati Bengals +2100 (Last week: +2400, unranked)

The Cincinnati Bengals had an impressive showing last weekend in their beatdown over the Atlanta Falcons. As a result, it shouldn’t be much of a surprise that they also cracked the top ten in Super Bowl odds.

10. Los Angeles Rams +2400 (Last week: +2300, unranked)

The NFC West is still available for the taking, but how long will it be before the Super Bowl hangover ends for the Los Angeles Rams? A big matchup looms in Week 8 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Super Bowl Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook