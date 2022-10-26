NFL Super Bowl Odds Power Rankings: 49ers Rise After CMC Trade

Even though the Buffalo Bills had a bye week, they still saw their Super Bowl odds bet down from +290 to +270. An exciting test on Sunday Night Football is coming up this week when the team hosts the Green Bay Packers.
2. Philadelphia Eagles +550 (Last week: +550, #2)
The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles are also coming off a bye week, and they’ll be treated to a matchup with their in-state rivals in the Pittsburgh Steelers this week, so don’t be surprised if that run continues.
3. Kansas City Chiefs +650 (Last week: +800, #2)
It was a statement week for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, who went into San Francisco and thumped the 49ers, leading to their Super Bowl odds being bet down to +650.
4. San Francisco 49ers +1500 (Last week: +1900, #8)
Despite being blown out by the Kansas City Chiefs, the San Francisco 49ers saw a big jump in their Super Bowl odds and now have the fourth shortest odds at +1500. That stems from their acquisition of star running back Christian McCaffrey.
Some of the top teams had Week 7 byes, which was no different for the Minnesota Vikings. Skol Army leads the NFC North by 2.5 games and is making a statement early on.
5. (Tie) Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1600 (Last week: +1100, #4)
It’s somewhat noteworthy that despite dropping to 3-4, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers still sit in a tie for the fifth-shortest Super Bowl odds. Some may call it the Tom Brady effect, and others say it resonates with a weak NFC South.
As we approach the halfway point, the Baltimore Ravens have been somewhat of an enigma. They’re a Super Bowl contender when they play up to their potential, but that hasn’t been something they’ve consistently done this year.
The Cincinnati Bengals had an impressive showing last weekend in their beatdown over the Atlanta Falcons. As a result, it shouldn’t be much of a surprise that they also cracked the top ten in Super Bowl odds.
10. Los Angeles Rams +2400 (Last week: +2300, unranked)
The NFC West is still available for the taking, but how long will it be before the Super Bowl hangover ends for the Los Angeles Rams? A big matchup looms in Week 8 against the San Francisco 49ers.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.