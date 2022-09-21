BETTING NFL
12:04 PM, September 21, 2022

NFL Super Bowl Odds Power Rankings: Bills Bet Down Again

Zachary Cook

The NFL season is underway, and we’ll look at the line movement from teams regarding their odds of winning the Super Bowl each week.

Below are the top ten favorites to win the Super Bowl from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Buffalo Bills +450 (Last week: +500, #1)

It’s been all positive vibes surrounding the Buffalo Bills through two weeks, and they’ve continued to see their Super Bowl odds bet down as a result. Week 2 saw the Bills lay a beating on the Tennessee Titans, setting up a clash between undefeated teams in Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins. 

2. (Tie) Kansas City Chiefs +700 (Last week: +750, #2)

After an important divisional victory against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2, the Kansas City Chiefs are firing on all cylinders and look primed for another deep playoff run.

2. (Tie) Tampa Bay Buccaneers +700 (Last week: +750, #2)

It hasn’t been pretty on offense for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, yet the defense has helped carry them to a 2-0 start. The offensive line is a work in progress, while the wide receiver room needs to get healthy for this team to make some real noise. 

4. (Tie) Philadelphia Eagles +1300 (Last week: +1300, #4)

One of the teams that jumped out of the gate with back-to-back impressive performances was the Philadelphia Eagles. Jalen Hurts is looking like a franchise quarterback, and the offensive line has given him the time he needs in the pocket to succeed. 

4. (Tie) Green Bay Packers +1300 (Last week: +1400, #6)

The Green Bay Packers opened up their season with a dud against the Minnesota Vikings but saw their dominance continue over the Chicago Bears in their Week 2 27-10 victory. Still, are there enough weapons on offense for the Packers to compete? 

6. (Tie) Los Angeles Chargers +1500 (Last week: +1300, #4)

Even though the Los Angeles Chargers weren’t able to defeat the Chiefs in Week 2, they still showed they belong in a class near the top of the league, and as a result, there hasn’t been a significant shift in their Super Bowl odds. 

6. (Tie) Los Angeles Rams +1500 (Last week: +1400, #6)

There have certainly been some questions about the Los Angeles Rams after a slow start to their regular season after winning the Super Bowl last season. The pieces are still there, but there appears to be something missing on defense right now. 

8. Baltimore Ravens +1800 (Last week: +1600, #8)

Offensively speaking, the Baltimore Ravens are off to another great start. Still, after blowing a three-score lead to the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, there are plenty of question marks about whether or not this defense is Super Bowl caliber. 

9. San Francisco 49ers +2000 (Last week: +2200, #9) 

Quarterback Trey Lance suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2, meaning it’s Jimmy Garoppolo’s show in San Francisco again. The 49ers’ offense didn’t take long to adjust, which could benefit them in the short term.

10. Minnesota Vikings +2100 (Last week: +2200, #9)

After an impressive Week 1 victory against the Green Bay Packers, the Minnesota Vikings looked out of sorts in their Week 2 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Even with that, they saw their Super Bowl odds bet from +2200 to +2100. 

Super Bowl Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook

Team Odds
Buffalo Bills 450
Kansas City Chiefs 700
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 700
Philadelphia Eagles 1300
Green Bay Packers 1300
Los Angeles Chargers 1500
Los Angeles Rams 1500
Baltimore Ravens 1800
San Francisco 49ers 2000
Minnesota Vikings 2100
Denver Broncos 2300
Miami Dolphins 2500
Cincinnati Bengals 2900
New Orleans Saints 4000
Indianapolis Colts 4000
Dallas Cowboys 4500
Arizona Cardinals 5000
Tennessee Titans 5500
New England Patriots 5500
Cleveland Browns 5500
Las Vegas Raiders 6000
New York Giants 6500
Washington Commanders 8500
Pittsburgh Steelers 8500
Jacksonville Jaguars 9000
Detroit Lions 10000
Chicago Bears 20000
New York Jets 22000
Carolina Panthers 24000
Seattle Seahawks 41000
Houston Texans 41000
Atlanta Falcons 55000