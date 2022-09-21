NFL Super Bowl Odds Power Rankings: Bills Bet Down Again

The NFL season is underway, and we’ll look at the line movement from teams regarding their odds of winning the Super Bowl each week.

Below are the top ten favorites to win the Super Bowl from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Buffalo Bills +450 (Last week: +500, #1)

It’s been all positive vibes surrounding the Buffalo Bills through two weeks, and they’ve continued to see their Super Bowl odds bet down as a result. Week 2 saw the Bills lay a beating on the Tennessee Titans, setting up a clash between undefeated teams in Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins.

2. (Tie) Kansas City Chiefs +700 (Last week: +750, #2)

After an important divisional victory against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2, the Kansas City Chiefs are firing on all cylinders and look primed for another deep playoff run.

2. (Tie) Tampa Bay Buccaneers +700 (Last week: +750, #2)

It hasn’t been pretty on offense for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, yet the defense has helped carry them to a 2-0 start. The offensive line is a work in progress, while the wide receiver room needs to get healthy for this team to make some real noise.

4. (Tie) Philadelphia Eagles +1300 (Last week: +1300, #4)

One of the teams that jumped out of the gate with back-to-back impressive performances was the Philadelphia Eagles. Jalen Hurts is looking like a franchise quarterback, and the offensive line has given him the time he needs in the pocket to succeed.

4. (Tie) Green Bay Packers +1300 (Last week: +1400, #6)

The Green Bay Packers opened up their season with a dud against the Minnesota Vikings but saw their dominance continue over the Chicago Bears in their Week 2 27-10 victory. Still, are there enough weapons on offense for the Packers to compete?

6. (Tie) Los Angeles Chargers +1500 (Last week: +1300, #4)

Even though the Los Angeles Chargers weren’t able to defeat the Chiefs in Week 2, they still showed they belong in a class near the top of the league, and as a result, there hasn’t been a significant shift in their Super Bowl odds.

6. (Tie) Los Angeles Rams +1500 (Last week: +1400, #6)

There have certainly been some questions about the Los Angeles Rams after a slow start to their regular season after winning the Super Bowl last season. The pieces are still there, but there appears to be something missing on defense right now.

8. Baltimore Ravens +1800 (Last week: +1600, #8)

Offensively speaking, the Baltimore Ravens are off to another great start. Still, after blowing a three-score lead to the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, there are plenty of question marks about whether or not this defense is Super Bowl caliber.

9. San Francisco 49ers +2000 (Last week: +2200, #9)

Quarterback Trey Lance suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2, meaning it’s Jimmy Garoppolo’s show in San Francisco again. The 49ers’ offense didn’t take long to adjust, which could benefit them in the short term.

10. Minnesota Vikings +2100 (Last week: +2200, #9)

After an impressive Week 1 victory against the Green Bay Packers, the Minnesota Vikings looked out of sorts in their Week 2 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Even with that, they saw their Super Bowl odds bet from +2200 to +2100.

Super Bowl Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook