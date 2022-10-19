NFL Super Bowl Odds Power Rankings: Bills Bet Down

The Buffalo Bills know very well that the game they need to win is against the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs, but that shouldn’t take away from their big Week 6 victory at Arrowhead Stadium.
2. Philadelphia Eagles +550 (Last week: +650, #2)
The Philadelphia Eagles remain the only undefeated team in the NFL through six weeks of action. The Birds took it to their NFC East rival, the Dallas Cowboys, on Sunday Night Football, which should play a significant factor in their hopes of being the top seed in their conference.
3. Kansas City Chiefs +800 (Last week: +650, #2)
The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a disappointing loss to the Buffalo Bills, which doesn’t mean they aren’t a significant threat in the overall Super Bowl picture.
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1100 (Last week: +950, #4)
Things didn’t go smoothly for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, dropping a 20-18 loss on the road. The Bucs haven’t been able to put together a ton of consistency to begin their 2022 campaign.
5. Minnesota Vikings +1700 (Last week: 2000, #8)
With the struggles of the Green Bay Packers, the Minnesota Vikings have already picked up a two-game lead atop the NFC North, leading to their Super Bowl odds being bet down.
6. (Tie) Los Angeles Chargers +1800 (Last week: +2000, #8)
Even though the Los Angeles Chargers boast a 4-2 record, with how they’ve played in many of their victories, it’s hard to put them in the class of contending teams in the NFL right now.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.