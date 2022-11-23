NFL Super Bowl Odds Power Rankings: Bills' Odds Sour

The Bills were snowed out of Buffalo last weekend, but they took their talents to the neutral site of Detroit and defeated the Cleveland Browns 31-23, yet they still saw their odds drop from +380 to +400.
2. Kansas City Chiefs +470 (Last week: +500, #2)
Another impressive late game-winning drive from Patrick Mahomes and company helped propel the Kansas City Chiefs to a victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11.
3. Philadelphia Eagles +550 (Last week: +600, #3)
The Philadelphia Eagles play over the last two weeks hasn’t been pretty, but they were able to come from behind in Indianapolis and take the Colts, leading to a slight change in their odds from +600 to +550.
4. San Francisco 49ers +700 (Last week: +800, #4)
Lately, it’s hard to find a team that’s been more impressive than the San Francisco 49ers, who appear ready to make a charge for the NFC West division crown and a deep playoff run.
5. Dallas Cowboys +1000 (Last week: +1500, #7)
After blowing out the 8-1 Minnesota Vikings 40-3 in Week 11, the Dallas Cowboys have seen their Super Bowl odds bet down from +1500 to +1000, jumping into the top five shortest odds.
6. Baltimore Ravens +1200 (Last week: +1300, #6)
There wasn’t much to be impressed about in the Baltimore Ravens’ Week 11 victory over the Carolina Panthers, but they still sit atop the AFC North and are a threat to win the Super Bowl.
It wasn’t an ideal showing from the Minnesota Vikings when they got blown out on their home turf at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys, unsurprisingly one week after they had their biggest win over the Buffalo Bills.
