NFL Super Bowl Odds Power Rankings: Bills Remain Big Threat

After a statement victory on Sunday Night Football over the Green Bay Packers, the Buffalo Bills have continued to see their Super Bowl odds bet down.

Below are the top ten favorites to win the Super Bowl from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Buffalo Bills +230 (Last week: +270, #1)

The only issue with the Buffalo Bills has been allowing good teams to hang around in games. This team is already focused on obtaining a first-round bye and the number-one seed in the AFC.

2. Philadelphia Eagles +550 (Last week: +550, #2)

Expectations were high for the Philadelphia Eagles entering this season in the NFC East, but it’s hard to say many would have predicted they’d enter Week 9 with a 7-0 record.

3. Kansas City Chiefs +700 (Last week: +650, #2)

No matter what happens during the remainder of the regular season, the Kansas City Chiefs will hang around and be a contender once January hits, but it could be a tough test for them if they have to hit the road.

4. San Francisco 49ers +1300 (Last week: +1500, #8)

The San Francisco 49ers completed the season sweep over the Los Angeles Rams, and Kyle Shanahan’s regular season dominance over Sean McVay has continued.

5. (Tie) Baltimore Ravens +1400 (Last week: +1700, #7)

Offense won’t be an issue for this Baltimore Ravens team, even with their injuries, but the defense is where the team is liable. That was shored up at the trade deadline when they added Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears.

5. (Tie) Dallas Cowboys +1400 (Last week: +1700, #7)

It was nice to see the Dallas Cowboys’ offense explode last week, even if it was against the Chicago Bears. If Dallas can find some consistency on that side of the ball, they will be a team watch moving forward.

7. Minnesota Vikings +1600 (Last week: +1600, #5)

You could argue the Minnesota Vikings should have shorter odds, but it’s also understandable why the public has reservations about a Kirk Cousins-led offense.

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2400 (Last week: +1600, #5)

The NFC South division is still open for the taking, which is likely why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have remained in the top ten in Super Bowl odds, even with their inability to find consistency.

9. (Tie) Cincinnati Bengals +2800 (Last week: +2100, #9)

It was a disappointing loss for the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football last week against their AFC North rival Cleveland Browns, but there are still things to like about this football team as the second half approaches.

9. (Tie) Miami Dolphins +2800 (Last week: +3300, unranked)

After landing a talented piece for their defense in Bradley Chubb at the trade deadline, the Miami Dolphins have rightfully seen their Super Bowl odds bet down from +3300 to +2800.

Super Bowl Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook