NFL Super Bowl Odds Power Rankings: Bills Remain Big Threat

The only issue with the Buffalo Bills has been allowing good teams to hang around in games. This team is already focused on obtaining a first-round bye and the number-one seed in the AFC.
2. Philadelphia Eagles +550 (Last week: +550, #2)
Expectations were high for the Philadelphia Eagles entering this season in the NFC East, but it’s hard to say many would have predicted they’d enter Week 9 with a 7-0 record.
3. Kansas City Chiefs +700 (Last week: +650, #2)
No matter what happens during the remainder of the regular season, the Kansas City Chiefs will hang around and be a contender once January hits, but it could be a tough test for them if they have to hit the road.
4. San Francisco 49ers +1300 (Last week: +1500, #8)
The San Francisco 49ers completed the season sweep over the Los Angeles Rams, and Kyle Shanahan’s regular season dominance over Sean McVay has continued.
Offense won’t be an issue for this Baltimore Ravens team, even with their injuries, but the defense is where the team is liable. That was shored up at the trade deadline when they added Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears.
It was nice to see the Dallas Cowboys’ offense explode last week, even if it was against the Chicago Bears. If Dallas can find some consistency on that side of the ball, they will be a team watch moving forward.
7. Minnesota Vikings +1600 (Last week: +1600, #5)
You could argue the Minnesota Vikings should have shorter odds, but it’s also understandable why the public has reservations about a Kirk Cousins-led offense.
8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2400 (Last week: +1600, #5)
The NFC South division is still open for the taking, which is likely why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have remained in the top ten in Super Bowl odds, even with their inability to find consistency.
It was a disappointing loss for the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football last week against their AFC North rival Cleveland Browns, but there are still things to like about this football team as the second half approaches.
