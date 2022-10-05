NFL Super Bowl Odds Power Rankings: Bills Remain in Top Spot

After erasing a significant deficit against an AFC contender like the Baltimore Ravens on the road, the Buffalo Bills cemented themselves as the team to beat for the Super Bowl this season.
2. Kansas City Chiefs +700 (Last week: +700, #2)
It’s been an extremely impressive first month of the season for the Kansas City Chiefs, who were able to outlast the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football and do so by scoring 41 points.
3. Philadelphia Eagles +750 (Last week: +850, #3)
Even with the Philadelphia Eagles remaining undefeated, it’s hard for them to budge when the Chiefs and Bills look as good as they do. In saying that, the Eagles have a nice couple of tests coming up against the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys.
4. (Tie) Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1000 (Last week: +950, #4)
Even after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers remain unchanged in the odds rankings because they demonstrated their offense is getting healthy again and on track to being explosive.
4. (Tie) Green Bay Packers +1000 (Last week: +1300, #5)
The Green Bay Packers have hardly looked impressive this year, but that shouldn’t take away from their 3-1 record. Still, a close game against the New England Patriots without their top quarterback isn’t something that should be transpiring with the talent on this roster.
6. Los Angeles Rams +1600 (Last week: +1400, #6)
After a disappointing loss to their division rival in the San Francisco 49ers, the defending Super Bowl champions are sitting at the .500 mark after an uninspiring month of September.
The Cincinnati Bengals ending the Miami Dolphins’ undefeated stretch is the least of their worries, with Tua Tagovailoa getting injured for the second consecutive week and being ruled out for Sunday against the New York Jets with a concussion.
