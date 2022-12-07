NFL Super Bowl Odds Power Rankings: Bills Retake Lead

The Buffalo Bills had no issues in their Thursday Night Football victory over the New England Patriots and again sit with the best Super Bowl odds in the NFL after being bet down from +450 to +370.
2. Kansas City Chiefs +460 (Last week: +430, #1)
A loss against the Cincinnati Bengals didn’t do the Kansas City Chiefs any favors in Week 13. Still, the Chiefs are a force to be reckoned with, even if they don’t currently control home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.
3. Philadelphia Eagles +500 (Last week: +600, #3)
An impressive beatdown over the Tennessee Titans in Week 13 helped the Philadelphia Eagles see their Super Bowl odds shorten, now sitting at +500 after owning +600 odds a week ago.
4. Dallas Cowboys +800 (Last week: +850, #5)
Like their NFC counterpart in Philadelphia, the Dallas Cowboys had a statement 54-19 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football. As a result, the ‘Boys saw their Super Bowl odds jump to +800.
5. San Francisco 49ers +1000 (Last week: +650, #4)
The San Francisco 49ers won their fifth straight game, but it wasn’t all good news with Jimmy Garoppolo going down and expected to be sidelined for the foreseeable future. The 49ers saw their Super Bowl odds fall from +650 to +1000.
A statement win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13 saw the Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl odds bet down from +1800 to +1200. Joe Burrow and company have now defeated the Chiefs in three straight matchups.
7. Minnesota Vikings +1600 (Last week: +1700, #8)
There haven’t been many convincing wins for the Minnesota Vikings lately, but they improved to 10-2 and will have another chance to clinch the NFC North this weekend.
8. Miami Dolphins +1800 (Last week: +1500, #6)
A loss at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers helped lessen the Miami Dolphins’ hype. Still, the Dolphins sit with +1800 odds, and that’s nothing to sneeze at.
9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1900 (Last week: +1700, #10)
The magic of Tom Brady’s fourth-quarter heroics continues amid his age-45 season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came from behind late to take down the New Orleans Saints, but the Bucs saw their odds drop from +1700 to +1900.
10. Baltimore Ravens +2100 (Last week: +1600, #7)
With some injury concerns surrounding Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the team saw their Super Bowl odds fall from +1600 to +2100.
