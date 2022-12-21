NFL Super Bowl Odds Power Rankings: Bills Stay Hot at Top

It was an impressive victory for the Buffalo Bills on Saturday over the Miami Dolphins, solidifying their standing as the top team in the AFC, which coincided with their Super Bowl odds being bet down to +350.
2. Philadelphia Eagles +460 (Last week: +450, #2)
Not much has changed for the Philadelphia Eagles over the last week after improving their record to 13-1. Still, there are some concerns about the health and status of quarterback Jalen Hurts.
3. Kansas City Chiefs +500 (Last week: +460, #2)
The Kansas City Chiefs survived their second straight scare over lackluster competition, leading to their Super Bowl odds dropping from +460 to +500. Andy Reid’s squad is still in the running for the AFC’s top seed.
4. San Francisco 49ers +700 (Last week: +900, #4)
The San Francisco 49ers won their seventh straight game and clinched the NFC West. As a result, the 49ers saw their Super Bowl odds continue rising from +900 to +700.
5. Cincinnati Bengals +750 (Last week: +1000, #6)
Like the 49ers, the Cincinnati Bengals are one of the NFL’s hottest teams, winning their sixth straight game to take sole possession of the AFC North. Joe Burrow’s team saw their Super Bowl odds bet down from +1000 to +750 after their Week 15 win over Tampa Bay.
6. Dallas Cowboys +1100 (Last week: +900, #4)
The Dallas Cowboys were stunned by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon, which saw their Super Bowl odds take a hit, dropping from +900 to +1100.
7. Minnesota Vikings +2100 (Last week: +2000, #7)
Even though the Minnesota Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history over the Indianapolis Colts, some of their warts showed. They saw their Super Bowl odds fall slightly, from +2000 to 2100.
8. Baltimore Ravens +2400 (Last week: +2000, #10)
The Baltimore Ravens suffered a disappointing loss to their AFC North rivals last weekend, but the team is more focused on their quarterback getting healthy, so there shouldn’t be much concern surrounding their Super Bowl odds falling to +2400.
9. Los Angeles Chargers +2900 (Last week: +3400, unranked)
The Los Angeles Chargers are on the rise in the AFC and are now in the driver’s seat for a wild card position. Oddsmakers have noticed their recent December surge, which has seen Super Bowl odds increase from +3400 to +2900.
10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3100 (Last week: +2700, #10)
A poor second half against the Bengals saw the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffer their second straight defeat. Tom Brady may need some magic with this team, but they’re still clinging to the NFC South division lead.
