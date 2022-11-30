BETTING NFL
02:07 PM, November 30, 2022

NFL Super Bowl Odds Power Rankings: Chiefs Rise to Top

Zachary Cook Zachary Cook

The Kansas City Chiefs have overtaken the Buffalo Bills for the shortest odds to capture the Super Bowl this season after a convincing Week 12 victory.

Below are the top ten favorites to win the Super Bowl from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Kansas City Chiefs +430 (Last week: +470, #2)

The 9-2 Kansas City Chiefs are now the odds-on favorite to capture the Super Bowl this season with a price of +430. The Chiefs have now five straight games and dominating the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. 

2. Buffalo Bills +450 (Last week: +400, #1)

Despite the Buffalo Bills picking up an overtime victory on Thanksgiving over the Detroit Lions, they lost their title as Super Bowl favorites. They also saw their odds drop from +400 to +450 amid defensive concerns. 

3. Philadelphia Eagles +600 (Last week: +550, #3)

The Philadelphia Eagles have continued to win football games, but that hasn’t impacted their overall Super Bowl odds, which have them continuously clocking in with the third-best odds. 

4. San Francisco 49ers +650 (Last week: +700, #4)

There’s been a lot of hype surrounding the San Francisco 49ers, and rightfully so. If they continue to string together victories, it’s only a matter of time before they unseat a team inside the top three. 

5. Dallas Cowboys +850 (Last week: +1000, #5)

An impressive second half on Thanksgiving helped propel the Dallas Cowboys to a victory over their NFC East rivals, the New York Giants. As a result, Dallas saw their Super Bowl odds bet down from +1000 to +850. 

6. Miami Dolphins +1500 (Last week: +1700, #7) 

The Miami Dolphins have continued to rise over the last month and look like a formidable team amongst Super Bowl contenders with an 8-3 record. Will the Dolphins continue to hold onto their AFC East lead? 

7. Baltimore Ravens +1600 (Last week: +1200, #6)

A loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12 didn’t do the Baltimore Ravens any favors with their Super Bowl odds, which saw them drop from +1200 to +1600. 

8. Minnesota Vikings +1700 (Last week: +1700, #7)

Despite picking up a solid win over the New England Patriots in the Thanksgiving nightcap, the Minnesota Vikings didn’t see their odds shift this week, continuing to sit at +1700.

9. Cincinnati Bengals +1800 (Last week: +2500, #10)

An impressive victory over the Tennessee Titans saw the Cincinnati Bengals have some solid line movement, getting bet down from +2500 to +1800 over the last week. 

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2400 (Last week: +1700, #7)

Losing to the Cleveland Browns in Week 12 didn’t do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers any favors with their Super Bowl odds, which saw them drop from +1700 to +2400. 

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily. 

Super Bowl Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook

Team Odds
Kansas City Chiefs 430
Buffalo Bills 450
Philadelphia Eagles 600
San Francisco 49ers 650
Dallas Cowboys 850
Miami Dolphins 1500
Baltimore Ravens 1600
Minnesota Vikings 1700
Cincinnati Bengals 1800
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2400
Tennessee Titans 3000
Los Angeles Chargers 3700
Seattle Seahawks 6500
New York Jets 7000
Washington Commanders 8500
New England Patriots 10000
New York Giants 14000
Jacksonville Jaguars 15000
Cleveland Browns 18000
Las Vegas Raiders 21000
Atlanta Falcons 21000
Detroit Lions 28000
Green Bay Packers 28000
New Orleans Saints 28000
Carolina Panthers 42000
Pittsburgh Steelers 48000
Indianapolis Colts 48000
Los Angeles Rams 70000
Arizona Cardinals 75000
Denver Broncos 85000
Chicago Bears 100000
Houston Texans 100000