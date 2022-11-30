NFL Super Bowl Odds Power Rankings: Chiefs Rise to Top

The 9-2 Kansas City Chiefs are now the odds-on favorite to capture the Super Bowl this season with a price of +430. The Chiefs have now five straight games and dominating the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.
2. Buffalo Bills +450 (Last week: +400, #1)
Despite the Buffalo Bills picking up an overtime victory on Thanksgiving over the Detroit Lions, they lost their title as Super Bowl favorites. They also saw their odds drop from +400 to +450 amid defensive concerns.
3. Philadelphia Eagles +600 (Last week: +550, #3)
The Philadelphia Eagles have continued to win football games, but that hasn’t impacted their overall Super Bowl odds, which have them continuously clocking in with the third-best odds.
4. San Francisco 49ers +650 (Last week: +700, #4)
There’s been a lot of hype surrounding the San Francisco 49ers, and rightfully so. If they continue to string together victories, it’s only a matter of time before they unseat a team inside the top three.
5. Dallas Cowboys +850 (Last week: +1000, #5)
An impressive second half on Thanksgiving helped propel the Dallas Cowboys to a victory over their NFC East rivals, the New York Giants. As a result, Dallas saw their Super Bowl odds bet down from +1000 to +850.
6. Miami Dolphins +1500 (Last week: +1700, #7)
The Miami Dolphins have continued to rise over the last month and look like a formidable team amongst Super Bowl contenders with an 8-3 record. Will the Dolphins continue to hold onto their AFC East lead?
7. Baltimore Ravens +1600 (Last week: +1200, #6)
A loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12 didn’t do the Baltimore Ravens any favors with their Super Bowl odds, which saw them drop from +1200 to +1600.
8. Minnesota Vikings +1700 (Last week: +1700, #7)
Despite picking up a solid win over the New England Patriots in the Thanksgiving nightcap, the Minnesota Vikings didn’t see their odds shift this week, continuing to sit at +1700.
