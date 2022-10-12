NFL Super Bowl Odds Power Rankings: Eagles, Chiefs Rising

The Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated, but the Buffalo Bills’ thumped the Pittsburgh Steelers and still hold down the top Super Bowl odds.

Below are the top ten favorites to win the Super Bowl from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Buffalo Bills +450 (Last week: +450, #1)

After the Buffalo Bills laid a beatdown on the Pittsburgh Steelers, their Super Bowl odds remained unchanged, heading into a pivotal clash with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6.

2. (Tie) Kansas City Chiefs +650 (Last week: +700, #2)

Speaking of the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes and company will look to continue torturing the Bills at home this week. Kansas City is coming off a solid come-from-behind victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5.

2. (Tie) Philadelphia Eagles +650 (Last week: +750, #3)

The perfect season for the Philadelphia Eagles continued after they held on for a victory over the Arizona Cardinals on the road. This team means business, and their Super Bowl odds continue to get bet down.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers +950 (Last week: +1000, #4)

Even though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t look that impressive in their Week 5 win over the Atlanta Falcons, they remain with the fourth shortest odds to win the Super Bowl.

5. San Francisco 49ers +1300 (Last week: 1700, #7)

After adjusting to life under Jimmy Garoppolo again, the San Francisco 49ers have reeled off two straight victories and have been impressive, leading to their Super Bowl odds being down from +1700 to +1300.

6. (Tie) Baltimore Ravens +1400 (Last week: +1700, #6)

An impressive victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5 saw the Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl odds bet down from +1700 to +1400. The defense finally showed up, making this team scarier moving forward.

6. (Tie) Green Bay Packers +1400 (Last week: +1000, #4)

Playing in the second matchup of London Games, the Green Bay Packers were outscored 17-2 in the second half against the New York Giants and dropped the game, leading to their Super Bowl odds falling from +1000 to +1400.

8. (Tie) Minnesota Vikings +2000 (Last week: 2200, #9)

It hasn’t always been pretty for the Minnesota Vikings this season, but they still have managed to post a 4-1 record through five weeks and remain the leader of the NFC North.

8. (Tie) Los Angeles Chargers +2000 (Last week: +2400, #10)

Things are finally starting to click on offense for the Los Angeles Chargers, specifically with their running game. As the team slowly starts to get healthy, they should continue climbing the odds list.

8. (Tie) Dallas Cowboys +2000 (Last week: +2400, #10)

Even with Cooper Rush still under center for the Dallas Cowboys, they’ve improved to 4-1 on the campaign and have been playing some excellent football, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Super Bowl Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook