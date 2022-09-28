NFL Super Bowl Odds Power Rankings: Eagles Making Noise

Even though the Buffalo Bills fell victim to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday for their first loss of the season, they largely controlled the game, which should give them confidence heading into a big clash with the Baltimore Ravens.
2. Kansas City Chiefs +700 (Last week: +700, #2)
Like the Bills, the Kansas City Chiefs saw their first loss in Week 3 after being upset by the Indianapolis Colts. The Chiefs still boast an impressive offense, and the defense has been better than expected.
3. Philadelphia Eagles +850 (Last week: +1300, #4)
The team that’s seen some major line movement over the last week was the Philadelphia Eagles, who had another impressive performance against the Washington Commanders. They’ve seen their Super Bowl odds bet down from +1300 to +850.
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers +950 (Last week: +700, #2)
Continuing the trend of good teams that lost near the top of the odds rankings are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who had a late comeback attempt fall short against the Green Bay Packers. It’ll be another tough test for the Bucs as they face the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.
5. Green Bay Packers +1000 (Last week: +1300, #6)
The Green Bay Packers looked great on defense against Tampa Bay while also doing enough offensively to pick up the victory. The Pack has seen their Super Bowl odds bet down from +1300 to +1000.
6. (Tie) Los Angeles Rams +1400 (Last week: +1500, #6)
It’s been a peculiar start for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, but they handled their business against the Arizona Cardinals with an impressive defensive performance.
It’s difficult not to be impressed with how explosive the Baltimore Ravens look on offense through three weeks, where they’ve compiled an NFL-best 99 points. The question is, can their defense do enough to make them a true Super Bowl contender?
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.