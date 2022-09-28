NFL Super Bowl Odds Power Rankings: Eagles Making Noise

The Philadelphia Eagles are one of two undefeated teams left in the NFL, and they’ve made a big impression on bettors.

Below are the top ten favorites to win the Super Bowl from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Buffalo Bills +500 (Last week: +450, #1)

Even though the Buffalo Bills fell victim to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday for their first loss of the season, they largely controlled the game, which should give them confidence heading into a big clash with the Baltimore Ravens.

2. Kansas City Chiefs +700 (Last week: +700, #2)

Like the Bills, the Kansas City Chiefs saw their first loss in Week 3 after being upset by the Indianapolis Colts. The Chiefs still boast an impressive offense, and the defense has been better than expected.

3. Philadelphia Eagles +850 (Last week: +1300, #4)

The team that’s seen some major line movement over the last week was the Philadelphia Eagles, who had another impressive performance against the Washington Commanders. They’ve seen their Super Bowl odds bet down from +1300 to +850.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers +950 (Last week: +700, #2)

Continuing the trend of good teams that lost near the top of the odds rankings are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who had a late comeback attempt fall short against the Green Bay Packers. It’ll be another tough test for the Bucs as they face the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

5. Green Bay Packers +1000 (Last week: +1300, #6)

The Green Bay Packers looked great on defense against Tampa Bay while also doing enough offensively to pick up the victory. The Pack has seen their Super Bowl odds bet down from +1300 to +1000.

6. (Tie) Los Angeles Rams +1400 (Last week: +1500, #6)

It’s been a peculiar start for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, but they handled their business against the Arizona Cardinals with an impressive defensive performance.

6. (Tie) Baltimore Ravens +1400 (Last week: +1800, #8)

It’s difficult not to be impressed with how explosive the Baltimore Ravens look on offense through three weeks, where they’ve compiled an NFL-best 99 points. The question is, can their defense do enough to make them a true Super Bowl contender?

8. Miami Dolphins +1600 (Last week: +2500, unranked)

The team that positively saw their odds fluctuate the most over the last week was the 3-0 Miami Dolphins, who’ve been bet down from +2500 to +1600 after a big upset over the Buffalo Bills.

9. San Francisco 49ers +2000 (Last week: +2200, #9)

It’s been a weird start to the season for the San Francisco 49ers, and it was hard to feel confident about where this team is headed after their latest loss to the Denver Broncos.

10. (Tie) Minnesota Vikings +2100 (Last week: +2100, #10)

There wasn’t much to write home about for the Minnesota Vikings in their Week 3 victory over the Detroit Lions, as it took a late comeback to help improve their record to 2-1.

10. (Tie) Los Angeles Chargers +2100 (Last week: +1500, #6)

The Los Angeles Chargers have struggled with injuries and early disappointments, coming off their second straight loss.

10. (Tie) Denver Broncos +2100 (Last week: +2300, unranked)

The Broncos escaped their game against the 49ers with a victory amidst an extremally impressive defensive performance, and they’ll look to build off that against the winless Las Vegas Raiders.

Super Bowl Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook