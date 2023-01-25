NFL Super Bowl Odds Power Rankings: Eagles Sit on Throne

The NFC’s top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles have continued to look the part of a Super Bowl favorite and now boast the shortest odds.

Below are the top four remaining favorites to win the Super Bowl from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Philadelphia Eagles +230 (Last week: +500, #4)

After a dominant victory over their NFC East rival New York Giants in the Divisional Round, the Philadelphia Eagles are the odds-on favorite to capture the Super Bowl. The Eagles finished the regular season with a 14-3 record, and as the NFC’s top seed, they’ll be rewarded home-field advantage in the NFC Championship against the San Francisco 49ers. Last weekend, all four winning teams were bet down, but the Eagles saw the second most significant odds jump, from +500 to +230. With an explosive offense and a defense full of game-changers, this Eagles squad fits in as the favorites entering championship weekend.

2. Cincinnati Bengals +240 (Last week: +750, #5)

With the Eagles seeing the second most significant odds jump, the Cincinnati Bengals saw the biggest after upsetting the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round. The Bengals saw their odds take a giant leap, going from +750 to +240 over the last week. After making a surprise run to the Super Bowl last year, the Bengals have proven they weren’t a one-year wonder, and Joe Burrow has continued to play the part of an alpha quarterback in this league. With three straight victories over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bengals appear to have the appropriate mix of talent to beat the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

3. Kansas City Chiefs +280 (Last week: +300, #1)

Even with questions surrounding Patrick Mahomes‘s ankle injury, the Chiefs still saw their Super Bowl odds bet down from +300 to +280. There are legitimate reasons for bettors to be concerned about the Chiefs; look no further than the line movement in favor of the Bengals, along with them leap-frogging Kansas City with their Super Bowl odds price. Still, if there’s a player you don’t want to count out, it’s Mahomes. He will do everything he can to get healthy enough to take the field on Sunday. If the Chiefs can find a way to knock off the Bengals and advance to the Super Bowl, you can make a case with some more rest time for Mahomes that they could enter that matchup as favorites.

4. San Francisco 49ers +320 (Last week: +450, #3)

Despite posting two impressive victories in the Wild Card Round and Divisional Round over the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys, the San Francisco 49ers still find themselves with the longest odds of the remaining four teams. The 49ers still saw their odds bet down from +450 to +320 and are a legitimate threat to capture the Lombardi trophy. Can a third-string rookie quarterback in Brock Purdy take the 49ers to the promised lands?

Super Bowl Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook