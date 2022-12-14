NFL Super Bowl Odds Power Rankings: Eagles Soaring Up the Board

It never felt like the Buffalo Bills Week 14 victory over the New York Jets was in doubt, but they still haven’t done a great job of separating themselves from the pack at the top of the odds leaderboard.
2. (Tie) Philadelphia Eagles +450 (Last week: +500, #3)
The Philadelphia Eagles have blown out their last two opponents by a combined score of 83-32. It wasn’t like they were playing bottom feeders either, with victories over the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants.
2. (Tie) Kansas City Chiefs +450 (Last week: +460, #2)
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs jumped out to a big lead against the Denver Broncos in Week 14 and held on for a victory, which saw their Super Bowl odds slightly rise to +450.
4. (Tie) San Francisco 49ers +900 (Last week: +1000, #5)
There might be some sort of voodoo surrounding the San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback position, but that didn’t stopped them from winning their sixth straight game and seeing their Super Bowl odds bet down to +900.
One team on the rise in the NFL right now is the Cincinnati Bengals. Joe Burrow’s squad has won five straight games and are among the hottest teams in the NFL. This run has caused their Super Bowl odds to continue to rise, as the Bengals are now at +1000.
There was clearly a reason the Minnesota Vikings were underdogs against the Detroit Lions last weekend, which ultimately added another loss to the NFC North leaders. This latest defeat caused their Super Bowl odds to fall from +1600 to +2000.
It wasn’t a super inspiring performance for the Baltimore Ravens in their victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, but that’s what sometimes happens when you’re playing the game with your second and third-string quarterbacks.
9. Miami Dolphins +2400 (Last week: +1800, #8)
After suffering two straight losses, the Miami Dolphins head into a divisional clash with the Buffalo Bills on a sour note, leading to their Super Bowl odds crashing from +1800 to +2400.
10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2700 (Last week: +1900, #9)
It was a serious struggle for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14 against the San Francisco 49ers, which saw the Bucs get blown out 35-7. As a result, Tampa’s Super Bowl odds took a massive hit, dropping from +1900 to +2700.
