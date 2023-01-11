NFL Super Bowl Odds Power Rankings: Playoffs Begin with Chiefs on Top

With Patrick Mahomes calling the shots at quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, there’s no reason this team can’t run the gauntlet and capture another Super Bowl. Entering the playoffs, they’ve had their Super Bowl odds bet down from +380 to +330.
2. Buffalo Bills +420 (Last week: +420, #2)
Are the Buffalo Bills a team of destiny? They may not be the top seed in the AFC like they had envisioned, but they have as good a shot as anyone to make a deep playoff run. The Bills have the second-shortest Super Bowl odds at +420.
3. (Tie) Philadelphia Eagles +500 (Last week: +550, #3)
The Philadelphia Eagles might not be heading into the playoffs on a high note, but they’ll have the luxury of a first-round bye to try and right the ship and get some of their top talent healthy.
3. (Tie) San Francisco 49ers +500 (Last week: +550, #3)
On Wild Card Weekend, you won’t find a hotter team in the NFL than the San Francisco 49ers, who’re set to host their division rival, the Seattle Seahawks. The 49ers have won ten straight games and have seen their odds bet down from +550 to +500.
5. Cincinnati Bengals +750 (Last week: +750, #5)
If not for the 49ers, the Cincinnati Bengals would enter the playoffs as the league’s hottest team. Joe Burrow’s squad has won eight straight and looks to make another run at the Lombardi.
6. Dallas Cowboys +1300 (Last week: +1100, #6)
The Dallas Cowboys probably don’t like how they’re playing entering the playoffs. They also have to go head-to-head with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, who are 7-0 all-time against them.
7. Los Angeles Chargers +2100 (Last week: +2500, #7)
Brandon Staley and the Los Angeles Chargers escaped last week’s game relatively unharmed, despite playing their starters for a bit too long. Still, the Chargers have been bet down entering the bracket, rising from +2500 to +2100.
8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2800 (Last week: +2500, #7)
Brady and the Buccaneers enter the playoffs as underdogs despite winning the less-than-stellar NFC South. Does anyone want to count out the GOAT and the team’s +2800 Super Bowl odds?
9. Minnesota Vikings +3000 (Last week: +3000, #9)
Oddsmakers have remained skeptical about the Minnesota Vikings as they continue to own Super Bowls odds of +3000. With questions on defense, how far can this team go?
10. Baltimore Ravens +3700 (Last week: +3000, #9)
With questions surrounding the status of Lamar Jackson, it’s difficult to be bullish about the prospects of the Baltimore Ravens entering the playoffs. Their odds have dropped from +3000 to +3700.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.