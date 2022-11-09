NFL Super Bowl Odds Power Rankings: Undefeated Eagles Rise

After a tough loss to the New York Jets and some struggles from quarterback Josh Allen, the Buffalo Bills saw their Super Bowl odds drop over the past week from +230 to +330. Should we be worried about this team?
2. Philadelphia Eagles +500 (Last week: +550, #2)
The Philadelphia Eagles have continued to be the only undefeated team remaining in the NFL and have a date with a divisional foe in the Washington Commanders in Week 10.
3. Kansas City Chiefs +550 (Last week: +700, #3)
There’s a lot to like about how the Kansas City Chiefs are playing on both sides of the football, and you can still make a case that this team is the class of the AFC.
4. (Tie) San Francisco 49ers +1200 (Last week: +1300, #4)
After a bye week, the San Francisco 49ers will have a chance to regain some of their injured bodies, which should pay dividends for a stretch run in a competitive NFC West.
It’s been an up-and-down year for the Cincinnati Bengals after making it to the Super Bowl last season, but they’re hanging around the playoff picture and have the makings of a team who could go on a second-half run.
