NFL Super Bowl Odds Power Rankings: Undefeated Eagles Rise

With the Buffalo Bills struggling of late, the Philadelphia Eagles are closing the gap in the updated Super Bowl odds power rankings.

Below are the top ten favorites to win the Super Bowl from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Buffalo Bills +330 (Last week: +230, #1)

After a tough loss to the New York Jets and some struggles from quarterback Josh Allen, the Buffalo Bills saw their Super Bowl odds drop over the past week from +230 to +330. Should we be worried about this team?

2. Philadelphia Eagles +500 (Last week: +550, #2)

The Philadelphia Eagles have continued to be the only undefeated team remaining in the NFL and have a date with a divisional foe in the Washington Commanders in Week 10.

3. Kansas City Chiefs +550 (Last week: +700, #3)

There’s a lot to like about how the Kansas City Chiefs are playing on both sides of the football, and you can still make a case that this team is the class of the AFC.

4. (Tie) San Francisco 49ers +1200 (Last week: +1300, #4)

After a bye week, the San Francisco 49ers will have a chance to regain some of their injured bodies, which should pay dividends for a stretch run in a competitive NFC West.

4. (Tie) Baltimore Ravens +1200 (Last week: +1400, #5)

It’s easy to be impressed with what the Baltimore Ravens have accomplished offensively of late, especially without some of their best talents off the field.

6. Dallas Cowboys +1300 (Last week: +1400, #6)

The Dallas Cowboys have been quiet, but there’s a lot to like about the direction the team is headed, especially with some improvements on offense while the defense continues to be dominant.

7. Minnesota Vikings +1600 (Last week: +1600, #7)

Even though the Minnesota Vikings are 7-1 and atop the NFC North, plenty of people still question whether you can view this team as a Super Bowl contender.

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1900 (Last week: +2400, #8)

When things looked bleak against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9, Tom Brady led the team on a game-winning drive with less than a minute remaining on the clock.

9. Miami Dolphins +2100 (Last week: +2800, #9)

The Miami Dolphins’ offense has been firing on all cylinders. There’s plenty to like about this club, especially with the acquisitions they made at the trade deadline.

10. Cincinnati Bengals +2800 (Last week: +2800, #9)

It’s been an up-and-down year for the Cincinnati Bengals after making it to the Super Bowl last season, but they’re hanging around the playoff picture and have the makings of a team who could go on a second-half run.

Super Bowl Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook