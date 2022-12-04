NFL Teams Evaluating Jim Harbaugh as Head Coaching Candidate
Grant White
Jim Harbaugh has a National Championship to focus on, but that’s not stopping NFL teams from turning their spotlights onto him as a potential head coach. Ian Rapoport reports that organizations are investigating Harbaugh as a coaching candidate for the upcoming offseason.
It's that time again: NFL teams are doing homework on #Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. He vowed last year the door was closed. Teams aren't so sure.
Harbaugh coached in the NFL from 2011 to 2014, leading the San Francisco 49ers to three straight NFC Championship games and a Super Bowl berth in 2012. At the end of an 8-8 campaign, Harbaugh and the Niners agreed to part ways, paving the way for the former quarterback to join the Michigan Wolverines.
The Wolverines have thrived under Harbaugh, assuring themselves of a second straight College Football Playoff berth with Saturday’s win over the Purdue Boilermakers in the Big Ten Championship game.
That success hasn’t gone unnoticed, as Harbaugh was one of the top candidates in the Minnesota Vikings head coaching search last year. The Vikings went with Kevin O’Connell, with Harbaugh closing the door on a potential return to the NFL.
Still, NFL teams aren’t so sure that Harbaugh would decline the right opportunity.
