NFL Thanksgiving Slate Offers Much to be Thankful for

All six teams that will be active on the NFL’s Thanksgiving three-game slate have seen some positive line movement this season (if not this week).

There were certainly high expectations heading into the season for the Buffalo Bills, but it was hard to determine what to look for with teams such as the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings. They’ve already exceeded expectations through Week 11, while the Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, and New York Giants have been positive surprises too.

Below is some of the line movement that’s been prevalent amongst the Thanksgiving Day teams playing today.

Notable Make Playoffs Line Movement (Week 11 to current)

Lions +1200 to +650

After watching the Detroit Lions star in Hard Knocks, you likely would have wanted to run through a brick wall for Dan Campbell and the rest of the team. You can see glimpses of where they’re headed in the future, with pieces on both sides of the ball worth building upon.

Even if it’s still a long shot they qualify for the playoffs, the Lions have seen their odds to make the playoffs nearly cut in half, rising from +1200 to +650 after their latest upset win over the New York Giants.

Notable Miss Playoffs Line movement (Week 11 to current)

Giants +300 to +125

Patriots -165 to -120

No one expected Brian Daboll to come in and have this type of impact on the New York Giants, who sit at 7-3. Even with the G-Men currently occupying a playoff position in the NFC, a loss to the Cowboys would hinder those hopes, which already saw their odds of missing the playoffs shift from +300 to +125 after falling to the Lions last week.

You never want to count out Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, but it was hard to zone in on what this team would accomplish this season. After defeating the New York Jets in Week 11, the Pats have seen their odds of missing the playoffs shrink (-165 to -120). New England’s defense is scary and a big reason they could be dangerous down the stretch.

Super Bowl Line Movement (Week 11 to current)

Cowboys +1400 to +900

The Bills and Cowboys were always projected to be the top teams on this Thanksgiving slate. It’s no surprise that they have combined to boast the two best Super Bowl odds out of these six teams.

Buffalo has continued to be the odds-on Super Bowl favorite. There’s still room for this team to get healthier and grow, but we already know they will only be partially judged until January.

Looking towards the Cowboys, they’re coming off a 40-3 beat down over the Minnesota Vikings, improving their record to 7-3. That was a big statement for Dallas, and they saw their odds take a significant step forward, jumping from +1400 to +900. With said line shift, the Cowboys have cracked into the top five teams with the shortest odds to hoist the Lombardi.