NFL to Demonstrate Support for Damar Hamlin in Week 18
David.Connelly1
The NFL will demonstrate league-wide support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in Week 18.
Teams have been given a public address announcement to read before the National Anthem at each game to show support for Hamlin, the first responders from Monday night, and his medical caregivers. According to the NFL, it will read as follows:
“Throughout this week, the entire NFL family has been praying for Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills as he continues his recovery, and we thank the first responders and medical professionals involved in his care. The [CLUB NAME] ask you to join us in a moment of support and love for Damar and cheer for him and his family as they continue their fight.”
Teams will also have the option to outline the “3” on both 30-yard lines with red or blue, signifying Hamlin’s number on the Buffalo Bills.
Hamlin will also be supported in pre-game warm-ups through black Nike t-shirts displaying “Love for Damar 3.” The Bills will also be wearing patches with the number 3 in their Week 18 matchup against the New England Patriots.
