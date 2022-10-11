NFL to Discuss Roughing the Passer Penalties Following 2022 Season
Paul Connor
According to ESPN.com, the NFL’s Competition Committee plans to discuss roughing the passer penalties after the 2022 season.
The decision comes in the wake of two controversial calls in Week 5 involving the Falcons’ Grady Jarrett and the Chiefs’ Chris Jones.
Jarrett’s penalty occurred with the Falcons trailing by six late in the fourth quarter when he sacked Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on a crucial third down. That call proved to be the difference as Atlanta fell 21-15.
“Just looking back on it, I’m still kind of left clueless on what I’m expected to do in that situation,” said Jarrett.
Meanwhile, Jones recorded what looked to be a clear strip-sack of Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr just before halftime. However, referees ultimately ruled that Jones landed on Carr with his total body weight, thus negating the play.
“How should I tackle? How should I not roll on them? I’m trying my best,” said Jones. “I’m 325 pounds, okay? What did you want me to do? I’m running full speed trying to get the QB.”
One solution posited by Jones is to have roughing the passer penalties eligible for review.
Whatever the committee decides, it’s clear that a change is in order.
