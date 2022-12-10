NFL Top Week 14 Player Props

The top two teams in the NFC this season are the 11-1 Philadelphia Eagles and the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings, the only NFL teams that have already hit the double-digit win plateau. They are led by arguably the best two offensive players in the league in 2022.
Quarterbacking the Eagles is Jalen Hurts, amidst a breakout season, who is the odds-on favorite at +250 to win Offensive Player on the Year, with Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson nipping at his heels at +300 at BetMGM. They both face divisional foes at 1:00 p.m. ET this Sunday.
Eagles Jalen Hurts OVER 1.5 Touchdown Passes:
Hurts has beaten the OVER for passing TDs in seven of 12 games (58%) this season, including four of his last five games.
Hurts is averaging 2.0 passing TDs per game over his last five games.
Hurts is averaging 2.0 passing TDs per game over his last five games.
Hurts is averaging 1.7 passing TDs per game this season.
Vikings Justin Jefferson OVER 6.5 Receptions:
Jefferson has beaten the OVER for receptions in 17 of 27 games (63%) since the start of the 2020 season, including seven of 12 games (58%) this season.
The Lions have allowed over 6.5 receptions to an opposing WR in seven of 12 games (58%) this season, including two of the last three.
Jefferson is averaging 7.3 receptions per game this season.
Jefferson has been targeted eight or more times in 58% (7/12) of games this season, including four of his last five games.
