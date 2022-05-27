The NFL regular-season schedule was released last Thursday, and the Week 1 lines have multiple home underdogs listed. Of those home underdogs, two all-NFC Week 1 matchups stand out where the home team should arguably be the favorites.

You can find current Week 1 odds over at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Green Bay Packers (-1.5) vs. Minnesota Vikings (+1.5)

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will hit the road to take on Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. The Packers are currently a 1.5-point road favorite, and that’s a line that can certainly shift as the summer progresses. Green Bay moved on from star wide receiver Davante Adams in the offseason, and it’s going to be interesting to see if Rodgers can make legitimate wideout threats from players who wouldn’t usually see that role in other offenses. Christian Watson was a player that Green Bay liked in the 2022 NFL Draft enough to move up in the second round to get. He could be Rodgers’s new shiny toy, but nothing is certain when Watson has yet to play a game in the league. The Vikings hired Kevin O’Connell during the offseason and will feature a new look offense next season. The change should result in more touches for Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook. Even if you like the Packers in this spot, the Vikings were 5-3 at home last year, including a 34-31 victory over the Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5) vs. Dallas Cowboys (+2.5)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on the road against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1. Tom Brady is returning for at least one more season to be the Bucs’ signal-caller and should instill fear in the rest of the NFC. In 2021, Brady registered another high-quality regular season before bowing out to the eventual Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round. The debate will rage on about when Father Time will come for TB12, but until he does, Brady is the preeminent quarterback in the NFL. The Cowboys should be able to score at a high clip this season, and the money typically likes to follow Brady, so it’s not a huge shock that the Bucs are Week 1 favorites. However, Dallas represents a difficult matchup on the road for Tampa Bay.