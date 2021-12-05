NFL Week 13 Best Player Prop Bets

Player props are a terrific way to get into the NFL action, and Week 13 is full of prime spots to capitalize on individual player performance. With several games with shootout potential, a couple of players may exceed expectations.

Look below and check out a few props to target this week.

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Justin Herbert – Los Angeles Chargers

The Bet: Under 289.5 Passing Yards (-110)

The Week 13 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals looks to have shootout potential as the second-highest total on the slate with a 49.5-point total. Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert has had a dominant season, leading a Los Angeles offense ranked eight (per PFF). The Chargers are one of the more pass-friendly teams in the league, using a 66%/37% pass-to-run play calling ratio and have averaged 70 plays per game, one of the highest in the league. The Bengals, however, rank 19th in pass DVOA, which may look to be an ideal spot for Herbert and a concentrated receiving corps of Mike Williams, Keenan Allen and running back Austin Ekeler. Currently 3-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook, The Chargers may opt to involve Ekeler in the run game, especially if ahead toward the end of the game, limiting the potential for Herbert.

This year, Herbert has reached the 290-passing yard mark six times. Our models project Herbet for 266.83 passing yards against the Bengals, trending him toward the under.

Cordarrelle Patterson – Atlanta Falcons

The Bet: Over 33.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

Atlanta Falcons running back (and all-purpose player) Cordarrelle Patterson has seemingly emerged as the leader in the backfield, despite splitting time with his counterpart Mike Davis, responsible for a 38% share of the carries (compared to Davis’s 37%. This season, Patterson has seen his usage continuously trend upward. Since Week 5, Patterson has had nine or more rushing attempts in five of the previous six weeks, including a season-high 108 yard, 16 rush attempt performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars, also finding the endzone twice. The Buccaneers, however, are among the top defenses in the league, ranking sixth at defending the pass (per Football Outsiders).

This season, Patterson has reached the 35 rushing yard mark six times and should factor into an integral part of the Falcons’ game plan.

Patterson projects for 52.75 rushing yards against the Buccaneers, trending him toward the over, despite facing a Tampa Bay defense that is among one of the more difficult matchups in the league.

Jaylen Waddle – Miami Dolphins

The Bet: Over 59.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Miami Dolphins rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has had an outstanding first year in the league. The first-round draft pick has benefitted from the absence of veteran wide receiver DeVante Parker, responsible for 23% of the Dolphins’ targets. Since a Week 5 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Waddle has seen six or more targets in every game, including a 137-yard 10-target performance in a 33-10 win over the Carolina Panthers last week. Like the Panthers, the New York Giants should pose a problem on defense, ranked seventh in pass DVOA. However, with DeVante Parker activated from the injured reserve, look for Waddle to continue to see a full allotment of looks from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

This season, Waddle has reached the 60-receiving yard mark in seven games, averaging 11.2 yards per reception in those games.

We’re projecting Waddle for 75.61 receiving yards, trending him toward the despite what appears to be a more difficult matchup against a New York Giants defense that is excellent at defending the pass.